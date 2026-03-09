THE MARCUS KING BAND Launch the 39-City “Darling Blue Pt. 2 Tour”

GRAMMY-nominated country-americana star Marcus King will hit the road this summer with his powerhouse band for the Darling Blue Pt. 2 Tour, a 39-city run across the U.S. and Canada. Joined by special guests Penelope Road and Willow Avalon for select dates, the tour will make stops in major markets including New York City, Chicago, Boston and Atlanta, highlighted by Marcus King Band and Friends, a hometown show at Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium on May 27.

Presale begins Wednesday, March 11 at 10 a.m. local time, with general onsale beginning Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will be available for purchase at marcuskingofficial.com.

Ahead of the tour, King will headline a one-week residency at the renowned Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City on March 13 – 19. The Marcus King Band will then head down under for an Australian headline run in April before coveted festival performances at Stagecoach Music Festival, Bourbon & Beyond, Gulf Coast Jam and more.

The band also recently announced the Waltz Across Texas Tour, visiting seven cities across the Lone Star State this May. The Darling Blue Pt. 2 Tour follows the Darling Blue Pt. 1 headline run last fall. In addition, King supported Eric Church, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Dwight Yoakam on the road last year.

King closed out 2025 with the release of his highly-anticipated new album, Darling Blue, deemed one of “Nashville’s Best Albums of 2025” by The Tennessean. The record goes through the peaks and valleys of King, taking listeners through his love for the Blue Ridge Mountains as well as his state of mind before and after he met his wife, Briley. Forbes praised the album as “a collection of standout tunes that straddle the line between old-school rock rowdiness and time-tested country twang,” while Country Central complimented its “signature, undefined flair of Southern steadiness that King uses to flit between the blues, soul and down the middle cowboy crooners, all with the flick of a guitar pick.”

Darling Blue Pt. 2 Tour dates:

May 16, 2026 in Atlanta, Ga. at Fox Theatre *

May 27, 2026 in Nashville, Tenn. at Municipal Auditorium *^

May 29, 2026 in Panama City Beach, Fla. at Gulf Coast Jam

May 30, 2026 in Apopka, Fla. at Apopka Amphitheater *

May 31, 2026 in Boca Raton, Fla. at Mizner Park Amphitheater

June 3, 2026 in Washington, D.C., at The Anthem *

June 4, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pa. at The Met *

June 5, 2026 in Virginia Beach, Va. at The Dome by Rutter Mills *

June 11, 2026 in Mashantucket, Conn. at Foxwoods Casino *

June 12, 2026 in Boston Mass. at MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

June 13, 2026 in Schenectady, N.Y. at Frog Alley Brewing Co. *

June 14, 2026 in Buffalo, N.Y. at Terminal B at Outer Harbor *

June 16, 2026 in Toronto, ON at Massey Hall *

June 19, 2026 in Chicago, Ill. at Salt Shed *

June 20, 2026 in Nelsonville, Ohio at Nelsonville Art & Music Festival

June 21, 2026 in St. Louis, Mo. at The Factory *

June 23, 2026 in Detroit, Mich. at Fox Theatre *

June 24, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio at Agora Theatre *

June 26, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wis. at Summerfest

June 27, 2026 in Eau Claire, Wis. at Blue Ox Music Festival

June 28, 2026 in Carterville, Ill. at Walkers Bluff Casino

July 7, 2026 in Oakland, Calif. at Fox Theater *

July 8, 2026 in Jacksonville, Ore. at Britt Pavilion *

July 10, 2026 in Alta, Wyo. at Targhee Fest

July 11, 2026 in Garden City, Idaho at Revolution Concert House and Event Center *

July 12, 2026 in Seattle, Wash. at Marymoor Park *

July 13, 2026 in Vancouver, BC at Orpheum Theatre *

July 15, 2026 in Forest Grove, Ore. at McMenamins Grand Lodge *

July 17, 2026 in Whitefish, Mon. at Under The Big Sky Music, Rodeo & Roundup

July 19, 2026 in Salt Lake City, Utah at TBD, On sale TBD

July 20, 2026 in Denver Colo. at The Mission *

July 23, 2026 in Kansas City, Mo. at Uptown Theater *

July 25, 2026 in Eclectic, Ala. at Lake Martin Songwriters Festival

Sept. 11, 2026 in Raleigh, N.C. at Red Hat Amphitheater *

Sept. 12, 2026 in New York, N.Y. at Central Park Summerstage *

Sept. 13, 2026 in Ithaca, N.Y. at State Theatre *

Sept. 15, 2026 in Burlington, Va. at Flynn Center *

Sept. 18, 2026 in Telluride, Colo. at Telluride Blues & Brews Festival

Sept. 25, 2026 in Louisville, Ky. at Bourbon & Beyond

*Penelope Road

^Willow Avalon

ABOUT MARCUS KING:

Following a successful run of critically acclaimed albums with the Marcus King Band, Greenville, South Carolina native Marcus King made his solo debut with the GRAMMY®-nominated El Dorado in 2020, followed by Young Blood (2022) and Mood Swings (2024). King reunited with his longtime live band for the first time since 2018’s Carolina Confessions on Darling Blue, recorded at the iconic Capricorn Studios alongside GRAMMY®-winning producer/engineer Eddie Spear. The album features Billy Strings, Jesse Welles, Noah Cyrus, Kaitlin Butts and more, with co-writes from Midland and Lainey Wilson among other notable names. Many of the songs across the album pay homage to King’s South Carolina roots and deep appreciation for his home state. Darling Blue released September 26 on American Records/Republic Records. Last year, he hit the road with Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, Eric Church and Dwight Yoakam. King will tour internationally this spring, and is set to stop at festivals like Stagecoach, Bourbon & Beyond, Gulf Coast Jam and more, in addition to his band’s Darling Blue Pt. 2 Tour and Waltz Across Texas Tour.