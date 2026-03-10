BOBBY LEE Launches First Headline Run with “The Finally Tour 2026”

Comedian, actor, and podcast host Bobby Lee will embark on his first official headline tour, Bobby Lee: The Finally Tour 2026, bringing his unpredictable stand-up to theaters in the U.S. and Canada. After decades as one of comedy’s most beloved and unconventional voices, Lee is finally taking center stage with a full-scale headline run.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off on April 24 in Detroit and make stops in major cities including Chicago, Toronto, Houston, Washington, DC, Atlanta, and more before wrapping later this fall. The audience can expect a thrilling night of stand up comedy. Bobby will bring his unique, edgy, hysterical and bold act to all his fans. It will be a night to remember. Don’t miss your chance to experience one of comedy’s most beloved performers live.

Best known for his iconic tenure on MADtv and as the co-host of two popular comedy podcasts, Bad Friends and TigerBelly, Lee has built a global fanbase through his humor, candid storytelling, and chaotic comedic energy. The Finally Tour marks a major milestone for the multi-hyphenate entertainer, who has spent years selling out comedy clubs around the world and appearing across film, television, and podcast platforms.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Wednesday, March 11 at 10AM local time through Thursday, March 12 at 10PM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, March 13 at 10AM local time at BobbyLeeLive.com.

CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of U.S. dates of Bobby Lee: The Finally Tour 2026. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, March 11 at 10AM local time until Thursday, March 12 at 10PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

AMERICAN EXPRESS PRESALE: American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets for the Canadian dates before the general public beginning Thursday, March 12 at 10AM local time through 10PM local time.

BOBBY LEE: THE FINALLY TOUR 2026

Apr 24, 2026 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore Detroit

Apr 25, 2026 — Indianapolis, IN — Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

May 1, 2026 — Montclair, NJ — The Wellmont Theater

May 2, 2026 — Atlantic City, NJ — Ocean Casino Resort*

May 3, 2026 — Medford, MA — Chevalier Theatre*

May 15, 2026 — San Antonio, TX — Aztec Theatre

May 16, 2026 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall

May 17, 2026 — Dallas, TX — Majestic Theatre

May 22, 2026 — Toronto, ON — Massey Hall

May 29, 2026 — Minneapolis, MN — Orpheum Theatre

May 30, 2026 — Chicago, IL — Chicago Theatre

Sep 4, 2026 — Tacoma, WA — Emerald Queen Casino*

Sep 5, 2026 — Vancouver, BC — Orpheum

Sep 12, 2026 — Honolulu, HI — Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall

Sep 18, 2026 — Salem, OR — Elsinore Theatre

Sep 19, 2026 — Denver, CO — Paramount Theatre

Sep 25, 2026 — Washington, DC — Warner Theatre

Sep 26, 2026 — Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle

Oct 3, 2026 — Temecula, CA — Pechanga Theater at Pechanga Casino Resort*

*Not a Live Nation Date

About Bobby Lee:

Bobby Lee is best known for his numerous years as a cast member on MAD TV and his hit podcasts, BAD FRIENDS and TIGER BELLY, two of the top comedy podcasts in the world. A true embodiment of the term ‘multi-hyphenate’, Bobby’s reach extends into the worlds of TV, Film, Stand-Up, Podcasting and more.

Bobby’s long most anticipated hour-long comedy special can be seen on Hulu. Bobby can also be seen in Sony’s animated sports movie, GOAT. Other film credits include THE THROWBACK, DRUGSTORE JUNE, DEATH AND RAMEN,THE WRONG MISSY, THE DICTATOR, PINEAPPLE EXPRESS and HAROLD & KUMAR GO TO WHITE CASTLE. Previous TV credits include AND JUST LIKE THAT, MAGNUM PI, RESERVATION DOGS, Netflix’s LOVE. Additionally, Bobby was a series regular on SPLITTING UP TOGETHER and ANIMAL PRACTICE along with appearances on CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM and THE TONIGHT SHOW. He also voiced Tim/Sumo in THE AWESOMES, Dr. Andre in INSIDE JOB and Tall Goon in WISH DRAGON.

Well respected amongst his peers, Bobby frequently appears on podcasts hosted by fellow comedians including: YOUR MOM’S HOUSE with Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitsky, THIS PAST WEEKEND with Theo Von, THE JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE, FLAGRANT with Andrew Schulz, TWO BEARS ONE CAVE with Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura, and many more. Bobby is selling out shows across North America and internationally year-round with his hilariously bold stand-up. With many projects currently in development, Bobby continues to thrill audiences with his immense talent.