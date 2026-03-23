311 and DIRTY HEADS Announce 2026 “So Glad You Made It” Co-Headline Summer Tour

Alt-rock and reggae-rock favorites 311 and Dirty Heads are teaming up once again for a 2026 North American co-headline summer tour, bringing their signature blend of rock, reggae, and hip-hop to amphitheatres and outdoor venues across the continent. Ocean Alley and Atmosphere will appear on select shows throughout the run with ROME as support on all dates.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off July 11 in Shakopee, MN at Mystic Lake Amphitheater and will make stops in Chicago, Wantagh, Toronto, Denver, Concord, Austin, Tampa, and more before wrapping up August 30 in West Palm Beach, FL at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre. Following the success of their previous runs together, this year’s tour will once again bring the bands’ live shows to fans across North America.

Dirty Heads are also gearing up for a major new chapter with the release of their highly anticipated ninth full-length album, 7 Seas, arriving June 12 via Better Noise Music. To celebrate the announcement, the band recently unveiled their new single “One of Those Days,” a laid-back, feel-good anthem that captures the group’s signature blend of sun-soaked reggae, breezy hip-hop, and alternative pop. “‘One of Those Days’ is about getting together with close friends and enjoying the moment,” says vocalist/guitarist Dustin “Duddy B” Bushnell, while bandmate Jon Olazabal adds that the track embodies the quintessential Dirty Heads vibe “something you want to blast in your car and sing along with at the end of a long week.” The song offers an early glimpse into 7 Seas, a record the band describes as having “something for every mood, every vibe, every occasion,” further showcasing the group’s evolving sound while staying true to the style that has made them a staple of the modern alternative and reggae-rock scene.

311 are also coming off a major milestone moment with their annual 311 Day celebration, which brought fans to Las Vegas for a weekend of live performances and immersive fan experiences. The band delivered two unique sets, including a special collaboration with Blue Man Group, while also debuting the first-ever 311 Museum and a series of fan-focused activations celebrating their decades-long career and dedicated community. Looking ahead, 311 have also announced the return of their 311 Day Cruise in 2027, continuing their tradition of creating unique, destination-driven experiences for fans. As they head into the summer, 311 continue to be a strong presence on the live circuit, known for their genre-blending sound and loyal fanbase.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Dirty Heads / 311 fan club presale and Citi presale, (details below) on Tuesday, March 24 at 10 am local time followed by Dirty Heads and 311 artist presales on Wednesday, March 25 at 10 am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, March 27 at 10 am local time on LiveNation.com.

PRESALE:

CITI: Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in select cities beginning Tuesday, March 24 at 10 am local time until March 26 at 10 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

311: 311 Nation members receive first access to ticket presales and exclusive 311 VIP packages. Join now at 311.com/join.

Dirty Heads: First access for Dirty Heads presale tickets are through their app, you can download it now in the App or Google stores here: https://onelink.to/dirtyheadsapp

VIP:

311: Special VIP packages will also be available, bringing fans even closer to all the action with exclusive benefits that could include premium seated tickets in some of the best sections or a GA ticket with early entry, the chance to watch 3 songs from the side of the stage, an official meet & greet with 311, an autographed VIP-exclusive tour poster signed by 311, a VIP-exclusive 311 x YETI drinkware item, and other onsite perks.

Dirty Heads: Enhance your night with Dirty Heads VIP packages, featuring a premium reserved seat or general admission ticket with early entry, plus exclusive merch including a Dirty Heads bucket hat and a VIP-only tour print. Each package also includes a commemorative laminate, with select options offering a limited-edition signed tour print, along with early access to merchandise shopping before doors open.

ROME: Take your experience to the next level with the ROME VIP package, which includes a premium reserved seat or general admission ticket with early entry, as well as a meet & greet and individual photo opportunity with ROME. VIPs will also receive an exclusive merch gift, a commemorative laminate signed by ROME, and early access to merchandise shopping.

311/ DIRTY HEADS 2026 TOUR DATES:

Sat Jul 11 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater #^

Sun Jul 12 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island #^

Wed Jul 15 – Grantville, PA – Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course #^=

Thu Jul 16 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater#^

Sat Jul 18 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort #^=

Sun Jul 19 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview#^

Wed Jul 22 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion #^

Thu Jul 23 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center #^

Sat Jul 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Outdoor #^ =

Sun Jul 26 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre #^

Tue Jul 28 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater #^

Thu Jul 30 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre #^

Fri Jul 31 – Thornville, OH – Everwild Music Festival*

Sat- Aug 1 – Thornville, OH – Everwild Music Festival*

Sun Aug 2 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park #^

Tue Aug 4 – Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater #^

Wed Aug 5 – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Stir Cove #^=

Fri Aug 7 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre = (311 ONLY)

Sat Aug 8 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre #^

Tue Aug 11 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater #^

Wed Aug 12 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest#^ =

Thu Aug 13 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre #^

Sat Aug 15 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord #^

Sun Aug 16 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl $^=

Tue Aug 18 – Long Beach, CA – Long Beach Amphitheater $^

Wed Aug 19 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre $^

Sat Aug 22 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater $^

Sun Aug 23 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman $^

Tue Aug 25 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory $^

Wed Aug 26 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP $^

Fri Aug 28 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre $^

Sat Aug 29 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre $^

Sun Aug 30 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre $^

Support Key

# Ocean Alley

$ Atmosphere

^ ROME

* Festival

= Non Live Nation date