CRUZ BECKHAM Announces First-Ever U.S. Headline Tour

Singer, songwriter and musician Cruz Beckham has announced his first-ever U.S. headline tour, bringing his band The Breakers to cities across the country this summer. The tour marks Cruz’s debut run of shows in the United States following a string of sold-out performances across the UK and Europe.

Kicking off on July 28th in Washington DC, the tour will see Cruz perform in Brooklyn, Seattle, and more before wrapping up on August 10th in Los Angeles. Artist pre-sale begins Wednesday, Mar 25th at 10am Local. General on-sale March 27th at 10am Local.

The U.S. tour arrives following the release of Cruz’s latest single, ‘For Your Love’, out now. The track follows his debut releases ‘Optics’ and ‘Lick The Toad’, which introduced audiences to Cruz’s genre-blurring sound and marked the beginning of his long-awaited musical journey.

‘For Your Love’ was co-written and produced by Justin Raisen and Lewis Pesacov. The song became a defining moment early in Cruz’s collaboration with the pair, helping shape the sonic foundation of his musical identity. Lyrically, the track explores themes of love, sacrifice, desire and the undeniable pull of loving fearlessly.

Speaking about the upcoming tour, Cruz says, “I’m so excited to bring these shows to the U.S. It’s always been a dream of mine to play here. I can’t wait to meet the fans and for them to hear the songs live. Me and the band are ready to put on a show.”

Cruz performs with his band The Breakers, featuring Dan Ewins, Telmo Seixas and Dario Scotti. Together, they have been steadily building momentum through a run of intimate live performances and headline shows that showcase the band’s raw, energetic sound.

Cruz first began performing live in late 2025, playing a series of unannounced sets under different aliases while supporting The Royston Club across the UK. Since then, he has quickly established himself as an exciting new live act, with multiple headline dates across the UK and Europe selling out within minutes of going on sale.

Now, with his debut U.S. headline tour, Cruz continues to introduce audiences to the next chapter of his music.

U.S. HEADLINE TOUR DATES:

July 28 – Washington DC @ The Atlantis

July 29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

July 31 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

Aug 3 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

Aug 6 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

Aug 7 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

Aug 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

FESTIVAL TOUR DATES:

Aug 2 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

Aug 9 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

Sep 19 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

Artist pre-sale begins Wednesday, Mar 25th at 10am Local.

For more information visit:

https://www.cruzbeckham.co.uk/tour/#/

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