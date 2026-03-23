“IT’S ICONIC” Tour To Unite SALT-N-PEPA, TLC, and EN VOGUE for the First Time!

Multi-platinum, GRAMMY® Award-winning supergroups Salt-n-Pepa and TLC are joining forces for a landmark co-headlining tour across North America, with special guest En Vogue. Produced by Live Nation, the TLC & Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue – IT’S ICONIC tour marks the first time these three trailblazing groups will tour together, celebrating decades of era-defining hits, culture-shifting influence, and timeless R&B and hip-hop anthems.

Spanning amphitheaters and arenas nationwide, the tour will deliver a powerhouse night of hits including “No Scrubs,” “Waterfalls,” “Push It,” “Shoop,” “Free Your Mind,” and “Don’t Let Go (Love),” bringing together three of the most influential female groups in music history on one stage. The ladies shared more details on their upcoming tour in a special Live Nation Q&A HERE.

The announcement arrives as all three groups take the stage together for the first time ever at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 26, airing at 8PM local on FOX — a defining cultural moment that sets the stage for one of the most anticipated tours of the year.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Citi (U.S.) and American Express® (Canada) presales (details below) beginning Tuesday, March 24. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Thursday, March 26 at 10AM local time at LiveNation.com.

CITI PRESALE: Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 24 at 10AM local time until Wednesday, March 25 at 10PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

AMERICAN EXPRESS PRESALE: American Express® Card Members (Canada) can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, March 24 at 10AM local time through Wednesday, March 25 at 10PM local time.

VIP PACKAGES:

Salt-N-Pepa: Salt-N-Pepa are excited to launch an exclusive VIP package for their 2026 tour with TLC. Fans will have the opportunity to elevate their concert experience with premium offerings that include a meet & greet with Salt-N-Pepa, a signed poster, and additional exclusive perks. VIP packages will be available for purchase through participating venue ticketing platforms or by visiting please.co. VIP on-sale begins Thursday, March 26 at 10:00 AM local time.

Salt-N-Pepa are excited to launch an exclusive VIP package for their 2026 tour with TLC. Fans will have the opportunity to elevate their concert experience with premium offerings that include a meet & greet with Salt-N-Pepa, a signed poster, and additional exclusive perks. VIP packages will be available for purchase through participating venue ticketing platforms or by visiting please.co. VIP on-sale begins Thursday, March 26 at 10:00 AM local time. TLC: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIPpackages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, access to a VIP bar throughout the night, specially designed VIP gift item, early entry into the venue & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com .

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIPpackages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, access to a VIP bar throughout the night, specially designed VIP gift item, early entry into the venue & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit . En Vogue: The tour will also offer a VIP upgrade and experience for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. The upgrade includes a Meet & Greet and individual photo opportunity with En Vogue, specially designed VIP gift item, early entry into the venue & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

IT’S ICONIC TOUR DATES:

Saturday, August 15 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Tuesday, August 18 – Des Moines, IA — Iowa State Fair Grandstand*

Thursday, August 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Friday, August 21 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sunday, August 23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Monday, August 24 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Thursday, August 27 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Albany Med Health System at SPAC

Friday, August 28 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Sunday, August 30 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Monday, August 31 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Wednesday, September 2 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

Thursday, September 3 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater

Saturday, September 5 – St. Paul, MN — Minnesota State Fairgrounds*

Tuesday, September 8 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Thursday, September 10 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Saturday, September 12 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sunday, September 13 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Tuesday, September 15 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Wednesday, September 16 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Friday, September 18 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Saturday, September 19 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sunday, September 20 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater

Wednesday, September 23 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thursday, September 24 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Sunday, September 27 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

Tuesday, September 29 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Wednesday, September 30 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Friday, October 2 – Atlanta, GA – Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

Sunday, October 4 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman

Monday, October 5 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Wednesday, October 7 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Friday, October 9 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Saturday, October 10 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome

Sunday, October 11 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord

*Not a Live Nation Date