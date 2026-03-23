PUDDLE OF MUDD Unveil New Video for “Free” from ‘Kiss the Machine’ Album

Multi-Platinum rock band Puddle of Mudd release their new music video and single “Free.” This song is from the band’s latest album, Kiss the Machine, which came out in spring of 2025 via Pavement Entertainment. The music video was directed by Vicente Cordero and filmed in Los Angeles.

Listen to “Kiss the Machine” here: https://orcd.co/kissthemachine

“Free” takes on a deeply personal meaning for frontman Wes Scantlin. The song reflects his own struggles that he has contended with over the years. Essentially, “Free” is about severing ties with bad influences, whether it’s people or vices, and surrounding yourself with the good.

Scantlin says, “Everybody goes through life with ups and downs, and you can find your way. Along the way, people come around and they’re not your people. Accept the people who are trying to help you.”

When times get especially tough, Scantlin finds help in a higher power. Scantlin says, “Look up to God, ask Him for help, and He’ll take you somewhere better. I hope people hear their own story in ‘Free’ and take whatever they need from the song. Keep your head up, improve, and remain awesome. God will guide you in the right direction. Get free. Stay free. Stay kind and be nice to each other.”

With a career spanning over two decades, Puddle of Mudd has cemented themselves as a prominent force in the world of rock music. Formed in 1991, multi-Platinum-selling rock band, Puddle of Mudd has sold over seven million albums worldwide and has had a string of chart-topping hits, including “Blurry,” “She Hates Me,” “Psycho,” “Famous,” “Drift and Die,” and “Control.”

For more information on Puddle of Mudd and upcoming tour dates, visit: https://www.puddleofmudd.com/