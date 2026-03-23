WU-TANG CLAN Announce “Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour” with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Legendary hip-hop collective Wu-Tang Clan have announced their return to the road this summer with Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour, with special guest Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, bringing one of the most influential groups in music history back to stages across North America due to popular demand for a monumental run of live shows. Promoted by Live Nation, the 26-city tour kicks off August 27 at Darien Lake Amphitheater in Darien Center, NY, making stops across the U.S. and Canada in Atlantic City, Toronto, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and more before wrapping up October 4 at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix, AZ.

Formed in Staten Island in the early 1990s, Wu-Tang Clan revolutionized hip-hop with their gritty sound, martial arts-inspired mythology, and groundbreaking collective model that launched both group success and iconic solo careers. Their 1993 debut albumEnter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) is widely considered one of the most influential hip-hop records of all time, spawning classics like “C.R.E.A.M.” and “Protect Ya Neck.” Across decades, the group has maintained an unparalleled cultural legacy—spanning platinum albums, legendary solo releases, and a global fan base that continues to celebrate the Wu-Tang legacy both on record and on stage.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Citi and Mastercard presales beginning Tuesday, March 24 at 10AM local time. Additional presales run throughout the week. The general onsale will begin Friday, March 27 at 10AM local time at LiveNation.com.

PRESALES: Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 24 at 10AM local time until Thursday, March 26 at 10PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages offered include It’s Yourz Wu-Tang Experience and C.R.E.A.M. VIP, with contents varying based on the offer selected. For more information, visit LiveNation.com.

WU-TANG FOREVER: THE FINAL CHAMBER TOUR DATES:

With Special Guest Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Thu Aug 27 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Fri Aug 28 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena ^

Sat Aug 29 – Hartford, CT – The Meadows Music Theatre

Tue Sep 1 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater ^

Wed Sep 2 – Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater

Fri Sep 4 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 5 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sun Sep 6 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Tue Sep 8 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 9 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri Sep 11 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sat Sep 12 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sun Sep 13 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Tue Sep 15 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Wed Sep 16 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Fri Sep 18 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater

Sat Sep 19 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater

Sun Sep 20 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival – Piedmont Park *^

Tue Sep 22 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Wed Sep 23 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 24 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 26 – Thackerville, OK – Winstar Casino ^

Mon Sep 28 – Albuquerque, NM – First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater

Tue Sep 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Oct 1 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater

Fri Oct 2 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival – Discovery Park *^

Sat Oct 3 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena ^

Sun Oct 4 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

* Festival appearance

^ Without Bone Thugs-N-Harmony