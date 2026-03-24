KAILYN LOWRY Takes “Fatherless Behavior” Podcast on the Road for Massive 2026 Tour

Teen Mom alum and podcast host Kailyn Lowry announced her biggest live podcast tour to date, Fatherless Behavior. The 21-date run kicks off Wednesday, June 17 in Indianapolis, IN at Egyptian Room at Old National Centre and will make stops across North America and the UK, including Nashville, Phoenix, Anaheim, Vancouver, Dallas, Charlotte, Atlanta, London, and New York, before wrapping Saturday, August 29 in Silver Spring, MD at The Fillmore Silver Spring.

Fatherless Behavior brings the podcast to life, turning unresolved issues into punchlines and giving “daddy issues” a microphone. Led by a cast of emotionally self-aware (and slightly unhinged) voices, the show blends brutally honest storytelling with sharp, dark humor—capturing the energy of a late-night group chat, just louder. It’s not therapy—it’s cheaper, funnier, and best enjoyed with a drink in hand.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting today with a Citi presale (details below), followed by an artist presale beginning Wednesday, March 25 at 10am local time. The general onsale will begin Friday, March 27 at 10am loal time at ticketmaster.com.

CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Kailyn Lowry: Fatherless Behavior Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 24 at 11am local time until Thursday, March 26 at 11:59pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

KAILYN LOWRY: FATHERLESS BEHAVIOR 2026 TOUR DATES:

Wed Jun 17 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Thu Jun 18 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Fri Jun 19 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

Sat Jun 20 – Nashville, TN – Category 10

Wed Jul 1 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Thu Jul 2 – Anaheim, CA – The Grove of Anaheim

Fri Jul 3 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

Wed Jul 15 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre

Thu Jul 16 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Fri Jul 17 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Sat Jul 18 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

Tue Jul 28 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

Wed Jul 29 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Thu Jul 30 – Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre of Durham / Fletcher Hall

Fri Jul 31 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Mon Aug 10 – London, UK – Leicester Square Theatre

Tue Aug 25 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

Wed Aug 26 – New York, NY – The Gramercy Theatre

Thu Aug 27 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Fri Aug 28 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre Presented by Citizens

Sat Aug 29 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

ABOUT KAILYN LOWRY

Kail Lowry is what happens when you take reality TV, throw in raw honesty, a stack of books, seven kids, and a microphone — and somehow turn it into an empire.

She went from 16 and pregnant to “barely famous” (with heavy emphasis on the irony), building a full-blown podcast network off the back of saying exactly what everyone else is too scared to. Kail thrives in the chaos—whether it’s motherhood times seven or unhinged, no-filter conversations that feel like a group chat you probably shouldn’t be in… but can’t leave.

She’s off the cuff, quick-witted, and just self-aware enough to know that her “15 minutes” didn’t expire—they multiplied. Equal parts hustle and hot takes, Kail Lowry is proof that if you stay authentic, a little chaotic, and a lot consistent, you don’t just keep the spotlight, you redesign it.

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