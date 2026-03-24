‘The Reunion: Laguna Beach’ Brings the Original Cast Together After 20 Years!

For anyone who lived through the rise of reality TV in the early 2000s, this is the kind of announcement that hits instantly. Two decades after “Laguna Beach” helped redefine the genre, the original cast is heading back to where it all began for a long-awaited reunion event.

The trailer for “The Reunion: Laguna Beach” has officially dropped, with the special set to stream on The Roku Channel beginning April 10. For the first time in 20 years, the cast that turned a sun-soaked California town into must-watch television is coming together to revisit the moments that made them household names.

Leading the charge are familiar faces like Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti, and Kristin Cavallari, alongside Lo Bosworth, Talan Torriero, Trey Phillips, Christina Schuller, Dieter Schmitz, Jessica Smith, Alex Hooser, and Morgan Olsen. Together, they return to Laguna Beach to reflect on the friendships, rivalries, and unforgettable love triangles that defined a generation of viewers.

The reunion promises more than just a nostalgic look back. Viewers can expect behind-the-scenes stories, candid reactions to iconic episodes, and fresh perspectives on the drama that played out in front of millions. It is a chance to see how time has reshaped both the cast and their relationships, while revisiting the cultural impact of a series that helped pave the way for modern reality television.

Executive producers Liz Gateley, Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti, Kristin Cavallari, Lucilla D’Agostino, Barry Poznick, and Bill Langworthy are bringing this milestone event to life, ensuring that both longtime fans and new viewers get a compelling look at the legacy of the series.

Whether you were Team Lauren, Team Kristin, or just along for the ride, “The Reunion: Laguna Beach” is shaping up to be a must-watch event. Twenty years later, the story continues right where it started.