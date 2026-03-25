Skid Row’s RACHEL BOLAN Announces Solo Debut With ‘Gargoyle of the Garden State’ Album

After four decades as the driving force behind Skid Row, bassist and songwriter Rachel Bolan steps forward with his first-ever solo album under the name BOLAN. Gargoyle of the Garden State is a bold, deeply personal debut rooted in the grit, attitude, and storytelling spirit of his New Jersey upbringing.



Produced by multi?Grammy winner Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Skid Row, Rush, Evanescence, Alice In Chains), the album began as a simple conversation between friends. What started casually quickly evolved into a record that would ultimately define Bolan’s voice as both a songwriter and storyteller.

“Gargoyle of the Garden State is not a project, it is every bit of my soul,” says Bolan. “Like me, it knows when to be serious and also knows where the party is.”

PRE-ORDER THE ALBUM HERE.

Musically, the album delivers hook-driven, anthemic songs that fuse punk energy with melodic sensibility, wrapped in swagger and raw edge what early listeners have already called “quintessentially New Jersey.” Among its standout moments is a surprising cover of Oasis’ “Rock And Roll Star,” reimagined through Bolan’s distinctive lens.

Expanding beyond his role as a bassist, Bolan performs the majority of instruments, shaping the record from the ground up. Drawing on influences from Brit Pop and glam to punk rock and new wave, the album represents a lifetime in music.

Gargoyle of the Garden State also features an impressive lineup of guests, including Corey Taylor, Danko Jones, Nuno Bettencourt, Damon Johnson, Steve Conte, and fellow Skid Row members Scotti Hill, Dave “Snake” Sabo, and Rob Hammersmith.

“It was incredible to work with so many of my talented friends an experience I wish everyone could have at least once,” Bolan adds.

The album is out on June 12 and will be available as CD digipak, LP gatefold, as well as digital and download.

At its core, Gargoyle of the Garden State is Bolan at his most honest, a record full of attitude, melody, and personality unmistakably his own.

FIRST SINGLE + VIDEO “AT WAR WITH MYSELF” (FEAT. DANKO JONES) OUT TODAY! — LISTEN + WATCH

