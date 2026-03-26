WEEZER Announce Dates For ‘Weezer: The Gathering’ 2026 North American Tour

Weezer are always up to something and 2026 is no exception. Today, the band has officially Weezer: The Gathering, a major North American tour set for this coming fall. Promoted by Live Nation, the 32-city arena run with special guests The Shins and Silversun Pickups kicks off September 8 in Sacramento, CA and travels across North America before wrapping October 24 in Los Angeles, CA. Weezer: The Gathering follows the band’s sold out Return to the Blue Planet tour, celebrating 30 years of Weezer (The Blue Album), as well as the global touring juggernaut Hella Mega, which saw the band selling out stadiums all over the world alongside longtime friends and co-headliners Green Day and Fall Out Boy.
To celebrate this upcoming run, the band will be hosting events all over their hometown of Los Angeles for the next week – something they are calling Weezer: The Gathering – Initiation Week. From a trivia night at Barney’s Beanery this evening – giving even the most studied Weezerpedia reader a run for their money – to a pickleball tournament against the band themselves on Monday, March 30th, to other surprise moments around LA, Initiation Week is going to be one for the record books.
Information about all Weezer: The Gathering – Initiation Week activities can be found HERE throughout the week.
Weezer will also be releasing a new song next week on April 1 (NOT April Fools), from their forthcoming, still-untitled new album (release date TBC), which will be their first on new label Reprise/Warner Records. Entitled “Shine Again,” the song is everything fans love about Weezer and more.
Spanning more than three decades, Weezer are an instantly recognizable cultural force, with over 35 million records sold worldwide, cementing the foursome as an influential cornerstone of pop music. Indeed, songs from throughout their catalog have gone viral many times over the last ten years: currently, their song “Go Away,” a duet with Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino from their 2014 album Everything Will Be Alright In The End, is Top 40 on the Daily Viral Songs Chart, averaging around a million streams a day all over the world.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi, Verizon, Mastercard, American Express, and Weezer fan club presale beginning Tuesday, March 31 at 10AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, April 3 at 10AM local time at Weezer.com.
CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of The Gathering tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 31 at 10AM local time until Thursday, April 2 at 10PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com..
VERIZON PRESALE: Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for the Weezer The Gathering tour in the U.S – no strings attached, simply for being a Verizon customer. The presale for select shows runs from Tuesday, March 31 at 10AM local time through Thursday, April 2 at 10PM local time. Visit myAccess in the My Verizon app for more details. Learn more about Verizon Access here.
TOUR DATES:
Tue Sep 08 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Wed Sep 09 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Fri Sep 11 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Sat Sep 12 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Sun Sep 13 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Tue Sep 15 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center
Wed Sep 16 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Sun Sep 20 – Saint Paul, MN – Grand Casino Arena
Tue Sep 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Wed Sep 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Fri Sep 25 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sat Sep 26 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
Sun Sep 27 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Tue Sep 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena
Wed Sep 30 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Fri Oct 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Sat Oct 03 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Sun Oct 04 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
Tue Oct 06 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Wed Oct 07 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Fri Oct 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sat Oct 10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sun Oct 11 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
Tue Oct 13 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena
Wed Oct 14 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena
Fri Oct 16 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sat Oct 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sun Oct 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
Tue Oct 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center
Wed Oct 21 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Fri Oct 23 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sat Oct 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
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