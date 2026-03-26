WEEZER Announce Dates For ‘Weezer: The Gathering’ 2026 North American Tour

Weezer are always up to something and 2026 is no exception. Today, the band has officially Weezer: The Gathering, a major North American tour set for this coming fall. Promoted by Live Nation, the 32-city arena run with special guests The Shins and Silversun Pickups kicks off September 8 in Sacramento, CA and travels across North America before wrapping October 24 in Los Angeles, CA. Weezer: The Gathering follows the band’s sold out Return to the Blue Planet tour, celebrating 30 years of Weezer (The Blue Album), as well as the global touring juggernaut Hella Mega, which saw the band selling out stadiums all over the world alongside longtime friends and co-headliners Green Day and Fall Out Boy.

To celebrate this upcoming run, the band will be hosting events all over their hometown of Los Angeles for the next week – something they are calling Weezer: The Gathering – Initiation Week. From a trivia night at Barney’s Beanery this evening – giving even the most studied Weezerpedia reader a run for their money – to a pickleball tournament against the band themselves on Monday, March 30th, to other surprise moments around LA, Initiation Week is going to be one for the record books.

Information about all Weezer: The Gathering – Initiation Week activities can be found HERE throughout the week.

Weezer will also be releasing a new song next week on April 1 (NOT April Fools), from their forthcoming, still-untitled new album (release date TBC), which will be their first on new label Reprise/Warner Records. Entitled “Shine Again,” the song is everything fans love about Weezer and more.

Spanning more than three decades, Weezer are an instantly recognizable cultural force, with over 35 million records sold worldwide, cementing the foursome as an influential cornerstone of pop music. Indeed, songs from throughout their catalog have gone viral many times over the last ten years: currently, their song “Go Away,” a duet with Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino from their 2014 album Everything Will Be Alright In The End, is Top 40 on the Daily Viral Songs Chart, averaging around a million streams a day all over the world.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi, Verizon, Mastercard, American Express, and Weezer fan club presale beginning Tuesday, March 31 at 10AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, April 3 at 10AM local time at Weezer.com.

CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of The Gathering tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 31 at 10AM local time until Thursday, April 2 at 10PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com..

VERIZON PRESALE: Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for the Weezer The Gathering tour in the U.S – no strings attached, simply for being a Verizon customer. The presale for select shows runs from Tuesday, March 31 at 10AM local time through Thursday, April 2 at 10PM local time. Visit myAccess in the My Verizon app for more details. Learn more about Verizon Access here.

TOUR DATES:

Tue Sep 08 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Wed Sep 09 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Fri Sep 11 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Sat Sep 12 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sun Sep 13 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Tue Sep 15 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center

Wed Sep 16 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sun Sep 20 – Saint Paul, MN – Grand Casino Arena

Tue Sep 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Sep 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Fri Sep 25 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Sep 26 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

Sun Sep 27 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Tue Sep 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

Wed Sep 30 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Oct 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sat Oct 03 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sun Oct 04 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Tue Oct 06 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Wed Oct 07 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Fri Oct 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sat Oct 10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun Oct 11 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Tue Oct 13 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

Wed Oct 14 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena

Fri Oct 16 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat Oct 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun Oct 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Tue Oct 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center

Wed Oct 21 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Fri Oct 23 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat Oct 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena