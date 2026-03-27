SUBLIME To Return In June With New Album “Until The Sun Explodes”

After nearly 3 decades, Sublime return with Until the Sun Explodes, their first full-length album with Jakob Nowell as front man, arriving June 12 on Atlantic Records. Featuring collaborations with H.R. of Bad Brains, Fletcher Dragge of Pennywise, G Love and more, the album stays rooted in the band’s classic sound while opening a new chapter. The title track and lead single, “Until The Sun Explodes,” finds Jakob Nowell honoring his late father, Bradley Nowell, and is available to stream now. Fans can pre-save the album HERE and watch the “Until The Sun Explodes” music video HERE.

The official music video for “Until The Sun Explodes” moves through various locations in Long Beach tied to the history of Sublime, where their presence feels embedded in the city. A timeless backyard party scene bridges multiple generations, featuring appearances by skateboard legends Christian Hosoi and Omar Hassan, representing Southern California’s punk and skate culture. Bradley Nowell’s influence and presence ties every band member to the moment, linking their legacy, the city and the next generation.

“The last Sublime record that will ever be made is Self-Titled. There’s no replacing history, period. Until the Sun Explodes the album is an epilogue, and ‘Until the Sun Explodes’ the single is the epilogue to the epilogue. It is a tribute to the expansive works of Sublime, it is an acknowledgment for all that my father has done for me my entire life, and most importantly it is a thank you. I love you dad, and I owe you my life.” – Jakob Nowell

“This song is the title track of our new album and it expresses the gratitude we all feel as well as our intent for the future of our band and the music we love! Until the Sun Explodes is our reality. Thank you for enjoying life with us!” – Bud Gaugh

“I am really excited about the album that’s coming out. I think it will set the tone for the summer of 2026!” – Eric Wilson

Sublime will also be celebrating the 30th anniversary of their groundbreaking self-titled album in 2026 with two sold out nights at Morrison, CO’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre (April 17-18), a Grammy Museum exhibit titled ‘Sublime: Straight From Long Beach,’ running from March 27 – September 7, and more to be announced honoring the classic 1996 album. Sublime will also launch their very own touring music festival debuting May 9 at the scenic Panther Island Pavilion in Fort Worth, Texas, with additional cities including Portland, OR on June 27 and Salt Lake City, UT on July 18. The band will also be setting sail on the Sublime Reef Madness cruise, November 15-19 from Miami, FL to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas on Norwegian Jewel.

For tickets, lineups, and more information, please visit www.sublimelbc.com

“Until The Sun Explodes” Track Listing

1. Ensenada

2. Wizard

3. Can’t Miss You

4. Backwards (feat. FIDLAR)

5. Maybe Partying Will Help Pt 1

6. Favorite Songs (feat. Skegss)

7. Personal Hell

8. F.T.R.

9. Evil Men

10. Trey’s Song (feat. H.R. of Bad Brains)

11. Casino Taormina

12. The Problem With That Is It Makes Me Stoked

13. Gangstalker

14. Figueroa

15. Froggy

16. Come Correct (feat. G. Love)

17. What For

18. 247-369 (feat. Fletcher Dragge of Pennywise)

19. Maybe Partying Will Help Pt 2

20. Until The Sun Explodes

21.Thanx Again