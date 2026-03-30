‘DAY OF THE DEAD’ Rises Again: 4-Disc 4K Collector’s Edition Arrives June 16th Via Scream Factory

Forty years after it first terrorized audiences, George A. Romero’s Day Of The Dead is finally getting the restoration it deserves. Scream Factory’s Day Of The Dead (1985) (Collector’s Edition) arrives as a limited-edition 4-Disc 4K UHD set on June 16th, featuring an extensive slate of all-new bonus content that pulls back the curtain on one of horror’s most legendary productions. Reanimated for the first time ever with a 4K restoration, this horror masterpiece from the filmmaking legend will fully satiate your undead cravings. The must-own set is available for pre-order now on Amazon and Gruv.

Housed in a premium rigid slipcase and complete with collectible lobby cards, this is a set built to own – and built to display. This landmark 40th anniversary release marks the first time the film has been presented in a full 4K restoration — sourced from the original interpositive — and loaded with an extraordinary collection of new and archival bonus features.

Sporting a NEW 4K restoration from the interpositive, presented in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, as well as NEW Dolby Atmos, 5.1 Surround, 2.0 Dual Mono, isolated score and effects audio track, a NEW audio commentary, 7 NEW interviews, and 2 NEW featurettes, this is Day of the Dead as it was always meant to be seen.

Of the new release, John Harrison, the composer of Day of the Dead (writer/director of Tales From the Darkside: The Movie & Frank Herbert’s DUNE Miniseries) says “This is a kick-ass restoration. Great interviews, great extras. And it’s never looked or sounded better. Scream Factory should be proud. I know George would be!”

While it seemed that film elements were lost forever, years of searching by Radial Entertainment‘s Jeff Roland finally culminated in success. “After years of searching, finally tracking it down was a moment worth celebrating — and restoring it to its full, gory glory was an honor we didn’t take lightly,” said Radial’s Jeff Roland. “ This all-time classic has come back to life, exactly as it deserves to be seen.”

Widely regarded as one of the most influential horror films ever made, Day Of The Dead is the triumphant conclusion to George A. Romero’s landmark Dead trilogy — the series that defined the modern zombie genre and forever changed the face of horror filmmaking.

The film stars Lori Cardille as the determined scientist Dr. Sarah Bowman, alongside Terry Alexander, Joseph Pilato as the menacing Captain Rhodes, Richard Liberty, Jarlath Conroy, and Sherman Howard — whose portrayal of the domesticated zombie Bub remains one of the most iconic performances in horror history. Special make-up effects by the legendary Tom Savini pushed the boundaries of practical effects and set a new standard for the genre.

In George A. Romero’s third film in the saga of the undead, a small group of scientists and soldiers take refuge underground as they struggle to control the flesh-eating horror that walks the Earth above. But will the final battle for the future be fought among the living or have they forever unleashed the hunger of the dead?

DISC ONE (4K UHD, Feature Film)

NEW 4K Restoration From The Interpositive

Presented In Dolby Vision And Dolby Atmos

NEW Dolby Atmos, 5.1 Surround, 2.0 Dual Mono, Isolated Score and Effects Audio Track

NEW Audio Commentary With Author Daniel Kraus And Film Critic Drew McWeeny

Audio Commentary With Writer/Director George A. Romero, Special Make-Up Effects Artist Tom Savini, Production Designer Cletus Anderson, And Actress Lori Cardille

DISC TWO (Blu-ray™, Feature Film)

NEW 4K Restoration From The Interpositive

Presented In Dolby Vision And Dolby Atmos

NEW Dolby Atmos, 5.1 Surround, 2.0 Dual Mono, Isolated Score and Effects Audio Tracks

NEW Audio Commentary With Author Daniel Kraus And Film Critic Drew McWeeny

Audio Commentary With Writer/Director George A. Romero, Special Make-Up Effects Artist Tom Savini, Production Designer Cletus Anderson, And Actress Lori Cardille

DISC THREE (Blu-ray™, Documentary)

“World’s End: The Legacy of Day of the Dead” – A Feature Length Documentary About The Making Of Day Of The Dead

DISC FOUR (Blu-ray™, Special Features)

NEW Interview With Actor Lori Cardille

NEW Interview With Assistant to Tom Savini/Actor Greg Nicotero

NEW Interview With Composer And First Assistant Director John Harrison

NEW Interview With Founder Of The George A. Romero Foundation Suzanne Romero

NEW Interview With Actor John Amplas

NEW Interview With 2nd Unit Cameraman Ernest Dickerson

NEW Interview With Filmmaker Tina Romero

NEW “Monster Mania: Restoring Day Of The Dead'”

NEW “Stink of the Dead” – Featurette

Underground: A Look Into The Day Of The Dead Mines

Behind-The-Scenes Footage From Special Make-Up Effects Creator Tom Savini’s Archives

Wampum Mine Promotional Video

Photo Gallery

Theatrical Trailers

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