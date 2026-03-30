“LEGEND OF THE WHITE DRAGON” — Jason David Frank’s Final Performance Heads to Theaters This August!

After years of anticipation, “Legend of the White Dragon” is officially set to hit theaters on August 28, 2026. The Bat in the Sun production now has Well Go USA Entertainment handling North American distribution, bringing the long-awaited project featuring the final performance of Jason David Frank one step closer to audiences. Here is the official press release:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Well Go USA Unveils Release Date for LEGEND OF THE WHITE DRAGON

Power Rangers legend, Jason David Frank, makes his final onscreen appearance alongside daughter, Jenna Frank

ALLEN, Texas (March 28, 2026) – Leading international and indie film distributor Well Go USA Entertainment has acquired North American rights to LEGEND OF THE WHITE DRAGON, the superhero action film starring Jason David Frank in his final film performance, directed by Aaron Schoenke and Sean Schoenke.

Aaron Schoenke of Bat in the Sun Productions co-directed, co-wrote, and also appears in the film alongside star Jason David Frank (“Mighty Morphin Power Rangers”). Sean Schoenke co-directed the film. The cast also includes Rachele Brooke Smith (Center Stage: Turn It Up), Jenna Frank, Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor (The Babysitter), Michael Madsen (Reservoir Dogs), along with David Ramsey (“Arrow”) and Mark Dacascos (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum). LEGEND OF THE WHITE DRAGON will arrive in select theaters on National Power Rangers Day, August 28, 2026.

LEGEND OF THE WHITE DRAGON follows Erik Reed, a former hero forced into hiding after a devastating battle destroys part of his city and exposes his identity. Once celebrated as the White Dragon, Erik is now blamed for the destruction and cut off from the life and family he left behind. As corruption spreads through Virtuo City, Erik is drawn back into saving a world that no longer trusts him. He must confront his past and decide whether the White Dragon still belongs in a city that has already judged him, all while facing an enemy who wields the same mysterious energy that once defined him.

“Legend of the White Dragon not only delivers the thrilling sci-fi action fans crave, but also celebrates the life and legacy of Jason David Frank, who means so much to so many,” said Doris Pfardrescher, President and CEO of Well Go USA Entertainment. “It’s truly a privilege to bring such a special film to audiences across North America.”

The film also stars several alumni of the Power Rangers franchise, including Jason Faunt (“Power Rangers: Time Force”), Ciara Hanna (“Power Rangers: Megaforce”), and Cerina Vincent (“Power Rangers: Lost Galaxy”).

“We’re delighted to be partnering with Well Go on the North American release of Legend of the White Dragon,” said lead producer Chris Jay. “After a long road, it’s gratifying to see the film land with a distributor that understands both the audience and the significance of Jason David Frank’s final performance.”

“From the beginning, this film was driven by passion, perseverance, and a deep respect for the fans,” said Aaron Schoenke. “We’re thrilled to be working with Well Go to bring Legend of the White Dragon to audiences and to celebrate Jason’s final role in the way it deserves.”

“This is exactly the kind of film that benefits from the right distributor relationship, and Well Go is a strong fit,” said Alex Chang, co-founder of Paradox House. “We’re excited to see Legend of the White Dragon move into the next phase and connect with the audience that has been waiting for it.”

LEGEND OF THE WHITE DRAGON is a Bat in the Sun production, in association with Paradox House, produced by Chris Jay alongside Aaron Schoenke, Sean Schoenke, Jason David Frank, and Ben Dukes. The screenplay was co-written by Aaron Schoenke and Alex Kellerman. Alex Chang and Huck Walton serve as executive producers.

After an extremely long road to completion, thankfully, “Legend of the White Dragon” is finally heading to theaters on August 28, 2026. For fans of Bat in the Sun and Jason David Frank, this release represents more than just a film, it is the culmination of years of passion, perseverance, and community support!