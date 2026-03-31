BUMBERSHOOT ARTS & MUSIC FESTIVAL Announces Lineup for 2026 Edition

Seattle’s beloved Bumbershoot Arts & Music Festival announces the music lineup for its 2026 edition, returning to Seattle Center this Labor Day Weekend, September 5–6. Entering its 53rd year, Bumbershoot remains the city’s legacy arts and music festival – a celebration of Pacific Northwest culture rooted in creativity, community, and the spirit of artistic exploration

Bumbershoot’s 2026 music lineup reflects the full spectrum of its creative ecosystem – where global headliners, genre-defying icons, and emerging voices converge across music, art, and culture. Rooted in the Pacific Northwest while reaching far beyond, Bumbershoot continues to serve as a platform for discovery as much as celebration.

Leading the way is Death Cab for Cutie – a homegrown pillar whose return to Seattle feels both full circle and deeply resonant with Bumbershoot’s roots – and whose appearance will be preceded by the release of a new album, I Built You A Tower. They’re joined by the explosive energy of hardcore punk’s breakout band Turnstile, whose 2025 album NEVER ENOUGH lit the world on fire and earned the band two GRAMMYs. Elsewhere, the lineup welcomes the dreamy indie pop world of Japanese Breakfast and the signature sensibilities of globetrotting polymath Blood Orange, alongside the enigmatic masked country star Orville Peck, and the high-octane electronic force of Chase & Status. From the riotous legacy of Bikini Kill to the enduring influence of De La Soul, the bill reflects decades of cultural impact converging in one place.

Bumbershoot continues to champion forward-thinking voices spanning genres and scenes: take the dark synth pulse of Molchat Doma or the avant-garde vision of Yves Tumor, or the playful chaos of Joey Valence & Brae and orchestral soul of Sudan Archives, alongside the dance and performance spectacle of meteoric Japanese girl group ATARASHII GAKKO!. Peaches brings her fearless iconography, while TOKiMONSTA delivers a masterclass in electronic production, joined by Texas punk rockers Die Spitz, the kaleidoscopic sounds of 54 Ultra, cinematic singer-songwriter Goldie Boutilier, and Silvana Estrada’s intimate, transportive songwriting. A special moment arrives with Noname celebrating the 10th anniversary of Telefone, grounding the lineup in reflection as much as forward momentum.

True to Bumbershoot’s multidisciplinary spirit, the lineup stretches far beyond expectation: from the underground club energy of Pixel Grip and Sextile to the global psych-funk of W.I.T.C.H., the sharp lyricism of PawPaw Rod, and the genre-transcending innovation of Takuya Nakamura. Local voices and emerging artists remain central to the festival’s DNA, with Travis Thompsonand Oblé Reed representing Seattle’s hip-hop scene alongside a new generation of acts including Juliet Daniel, Bexley, Anthers, Daughters of Venus, Aryana León, Lucha Luna, Morgan Paris Lanza, and Hannah Duckworth, among others.

Spread across Seattle Center’s 74-acre campus beneath the iconic Space Needle, Bumbershoot is a celebration of the Pacific Northwest’s vibrant creative ecosystem – a region long known as a magnet for artists, outsiders, and curious minds who have come to Seattle to make their own scene. Since its inception, Bumbershoot has brought together music, visual arts, culinary experiences, and boundary-pushing performance all under one umbrella – creating a space for constant discovery and a run of show that can’t be found anywhere else. More than five decades on as one of the longest-running independent festivals in the world, Bumbershoot continues to lean into the unexpected – giving audiences a visual feast of art and performance, with hundreds of artists and performers activated throughout the festival campus.

Bumbershoot has never been just a music festival – it’s a full-spectrum artistic playground where the Pacific Northwest’s diverse creative communities collide. Visual Arts programming will once again take center stage, with immersive installations, dance and performance art, fashion showcases, and experimental works popping up across the campus. On the Culinary side, Bumbershoot will again spotlight the region’s celebrated food scene with a to-be-announced slate of 100% local vendors, ranging from James Beard Award-Nominated chefs to beloved neighborhood favorites – proving that here, you can find world-class cuisine and a perfectly good corn dog within the same block.

In true Bumbershoot fashion, the wonderfully weird takes center stage. One moment you might wander into a wrestling match or comedy set, the next you’re observing a short film screening, marvelling at an art exhibit, or watching skateboarders take over a plaza, and before long you’ve stumbled into a magician’s vanishing act before witnessing a puppet show unfolding somewhere else on the grounds. These moments of surprise and spectacle are part of what makes Bumbershoot what it is – a canvas for experimentation and discovery, where audiences are invited to show up not just for the headliners, but to participate and to become the fabric of the community.

This year, Bumbershoot is implementing several fan-driven improvements designed to make the festival more accessible and enjoyable for its community. This starts with its three distinct ticket options – General Admission, General Admission + Re-Entry, or Deluxe – allowing attendees to select the experience that best fits how they want to spend their day on campus. Bumbershoot will also introduce a Sip & Stroll open-container experience, allowing guests to enjoy beverages beyond traditional beer gardens while exploring the festival grounds. In keeping with Bumbershoot’s community-first spirit, children 12 and under are admitted free with a ticketed adult.

Tickets for Bumbershoot 2026 are on sale now, with additional programming announcements to follow in the coming months. Tickets and additional information can be found at www.bumbershoot.com.

Bumbershoot Arts & Music Festival 2026 Lineup

Saturday, September 5

Turnstile

Japanese Breakfast

Blood Orange

Chase & Status

Bikini Kill

Molchat Doma

Joey Valence & Brae

Peaches

Die Spitz

Silvana Estrada

Pixel Grip

Cain Culto

Travis Thompson

Oblé Reed

XCOMM

Anthers

Juliet Daniel

Aryana León

Bexley

Sunday, September 6

Death Cab for Cutie

Orville Peck

De La Soul

Yves Tumor

ATARASHII GAKKO!

Sudan Archives

Tokimonsta

Goldie Boutilier

Noname – 10th Anniversary of “Telefone”

54 Ultra

Sextile

PawPaw Rod

W.I.T.C.H.

Takuya Nakamura

Daughters of Venus

Lucha Luna

Hannah Duckworth

Morgan Paris Lanza

American Flats

About Bumbershoot:

A celebration of the Pacific Northwest’s unique culture, Bumbershoot is a full-spectrum arts and music experience — from punk to performance art, ballet to wrestling, pole dancing to roller skating, food to fashion, and all manner of ingenuity in between. Celebrating creators and innovators of all kinds, Bumbershoot breaks stereotypes, champions a more inclusive art community, and bets on the dreamers, makers, and performers who call the Pacific Northwest home. It is Seattle’s moss-covered Mardi Gras, daring everyone to join in the spectacle. First produced at Seattle Center in 1971, Bumbershoot is Washington’s legacy arts and music festival, made for the community by the community. We believe everyone in the region—from individuals to corporations—has a role to play in supporting the power and vitality of the arts. That’s why we amplify the Pacific Northwest creative community, cultivating professional opportunities for artists, welcoming diverse crowds by the thousands, and training the next generation of event producers. We strive to be as accessible as possible — whether in our programming, our physical footprint, our subsidized ticket prices, or otherwise. Today, Bumbershoot is produced by New Rising Sun, a seasoned team of concert promoters and visual arts producers dedicated to supercharging the iconic Bumbershoot brand.