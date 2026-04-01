Future Youth Records Hosts Exclusive Brady Bunch House Experience with Maureen McCormick

Future Youth Records is continuing its mission to empower young artists through socially conscious music with a series of creative, culture-driven experiences in Los Angeles, bringing together icons from music, television, and film to support the next generation of storytellers.

As part of this effort, the doors to television’s most famous split-level are swinging open for a special, one-of-a-kind experience inside the iconic Brady Bunch House in Studio City.

“We’re so excited to have Maureen McCormick and Hope Juber participating in this event,” says Jason Wall, Founder and Executive Director of Future Youth Records. “Everybody knows the exterior of the house, which was recently designated a historical landmark by the Los Angeles City Council, but they’ll be thrilled to know that the inside was renovated several years ago by HGTV for the reunion show, A Very Brady Renovation, so now the interiors look like the set that viewers remember.”

Participants will enjoy “A Brady Brunch” with McCormick and Juber and get all their burning questions answered during an extended interview session. And what good are bragging rights without photos? Famed rock ‘n’ roll photographer Rob Shanahan will be on hand to capture all the special memories (yes, even on that long staircase that leads to the bedrooms).

The Brady Bunch House experience is part of a broader series of cultural moments curated by Future Youth Records to raise awareness and support its initiatives. Recent events have included private gatherings with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee John Densmore, drummer for the Doors, and award-winning actor Joe Mantegna (Criminal Minds, The Godfather Part III, The Simpsons), bringing together artists across generations in support of young creatives.

At the core of Future Youth Records is a commitment to empowering young artists to create socially conscious music while retaining 100% ownership of their work—an approach that challenges traditional industry models and centers creative independence.

Up next, the label continues its ongoing Think Peace music campaign with a special collaboration featuring Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals. A select group of emerging vocalists will join Cavaliere on a new recording of “Ray of Hope” (a hit single in 1968, released a year later on the album Freedom Suite).

“I’m very excited about this project, and I’m thrilled that a musical legend and a renowned peace advocate like Felix Cavaliere is working with us,” says Wall. “He’s written so many anthemic songs, and ‘Ray of Hope’ fits the spirit of Think Peace.”

The partnership with Felix Cavaliere follows other successful Future Youth Records projects. In 2023, Julian Lennon and his White Feather Foundation partnered with the label’s Think Earth music campaign to raise critical funds for environmental justice in which several FYR artists covered the singer’s 1991 hit, “Saltwater.” The following year, Future Youth Records released “As I Ever Was,” an original song by FYR artist Tausha, recorded and produced by Billy Bob Thornton and J.D. Andrew of the Boxmasters in support of FYR’s Emotional Health Campaign.

“These cross-generational partnerships are so much fun for everybody involved, and they align with our purpose in so many ways,” Wall says. “When I started this label, I wanted to support underserved kids, and I wanted to create music with a message. And then I thought, ‘Can I bring social justice into it? Can we do what started in the ‘60s and bring it into the present?’ That’s how I came up with the name Future Youth Records. I wanted it to be symbolic – look at our young people, because that’s where the future is.”

For more information, visit: https://www.futureyouthrecords.org