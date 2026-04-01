HBO Unveils Second Trailer For “Euphoria” Season 3 Ahead Of April 12 Premiere

HBO is turning up the heat for the long-awaited return of “Euphoria,” unveiling the second official trailer for season three ahead of its premiere on Sunday, April 12, from 9:00 to 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. The new season will also be available to stream on HBO Max, with new episodes rolling out weekly. The series remains one of HBO’s most-watched originals, with its first two seasons earning 25 Emmy nominations and nine wins.

Created, written, directed, and executive produced by Sam Levinson, “Euphoria” returns with Zendaya leading an ensemble cast that includes Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, and Toby Wallace. Returning guest stars include Colman Domingo, Nika King, Alanna Ubach, Sophia Rose Wilson, Melvin Bonez Estes, Daeg Faerch, Paula Marshall, Zak Steiner, and Marsha Gambles.

According to HBO’s official logline, season three follows “a group of childhood friends” as they wrestle with “the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption, and the problem of evil,” signaling a darker and more philosophical new chapter for the series. The upcoming season also expands the show’s already high-profile roster with new guest stars including Sharon Stone, ROSALÍA, Danielle Deadwyler, Marshawn Lynch, Asante Blackk, Natasha Lyonne, Kadeem Hardison, Eli Roth, Trisha Paytas, and more.

Visually, season three is breaking new ground as well. HBO says the new episodes were shot on a newly commercialized Kodak motion picture film stock in both 35mm and 65mm, making it the first narrative television series to shoot a significant volume of footage on 65mm film. Levinson and cinematographer Marcell Rév reportedly worked closely with Kodak on the new stock, with the larger-format presentation designed to reflect the characters’ movement beyond high school and into a much bigger world.

Produced in partnership with A24, “Euphoria” is based on the Israeli series created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin. Executive producers for season three include Sam Levinson, Ashley Levinson, Sara E. White, Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Mirit Toovi, Tmira Yardeni, Yoram Mokady, and Gary Lennon.