Eric André Returns as BLARF, Announces New Album and Shares “What’s For Dinner”

BLARF, the musical project of Eric André, returns with “Film Scores for Films That Don’t Exist.”

No one knew what to make of BLARF’s debut, the plunderphonics album “Cease and Desist,” when it was released in 2019. Pitchfork wrote, “The frenetic, sample-heavy album from Eric André’s clown alter-ego is hard to take seriously, which is probably the point.”

Was it the point, though? Maybe the costume gave that impression, and of course Eric is best known as an actor and surreal, boundary-pushing comedian. The clown outfit went to landfill, and Eric began work on his magnum opus – the epic, sweeping album “Film Scores for Films That Don’t Exist.”

Listen to “What’s For Dinner” and pre-order Film Scores for Films That Don’t Exist: https://sthrow.com/filmscores

If Ennio Morricone conducted performances of his score for “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” using a stick of dynamite instead of a baton, it might sound something like this record. “Film Scores for Films That Don’t Exist” is a work of outsider art by an OG provocateur, where the symphony meets the mosh pit – an album for people who love both Vangelis’ iconic “Blade Runner” score and pie-throwing shenanigans.

When Eric smashes a piano before setting it on fire, is he playing a prank or paying homage to burning piano players like avant-garde composer Annea Lockwood and free jazz musician Y?suke Yamashita? After all, Eric attended the prestigious Berklee School of Music, where he specialized in standing bass. He enlisted full orchestras to record “Film Scores for Films That Don’t Exist” in Los Angeles and Budapest, collaborating with co-writer and co-producer Prateek Rajagopal. He also likes to make strangers drink ranch.

All will be revealed when “Film Scores for Films That Don’t Exist” is released on Stones Throw on May 1st.

BLARF will be at Zipper Hall in Los Angeles on April 27th, where he’ll perform “Film Scores for Films that Don’t Exist” with an orchestra. His tuxedo may or may not have the ass cut out.

Buy tickets for A BLARF Live Orchestral Performance: https://colburnschool.edu/calendar/events/blarf

BLARF

Film Scores for Films That Don’t Exist

May 1, 2026

1. The Final Shootout

2. What’s For Dinner

3. Stars Without Light

4. Piano Concerto No. 0

5. Mercury Dripping Down My Spine

6. Run For Your Death

7. Dead Ballerina

8. 1869 Overture

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