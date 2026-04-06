Comedian PATTON OSWALT Announces New Stand-Up Special “Tea & Scotch”

Comedian and actor Patton Oswalt is unleashing his latest stand-up special Tea & Scotch available on 800 Pound Gorilla’s YouTube on June 9 at 8p ET. Presented by Super Nice Guys, the new special offers hilarious takes on parenting, living with a cat who sees ghosts, yard cleaning videos, artificial intelligence and more.

Patton Oswalt is an Emmy and Grammy Award–winning comedian, actor, writer, and producer known for his sharp observational humor and distinctive voice. With a career spanning stand-up comedy, film, television, and publishing, Oswalt has become one of the most respected and versatile performers in the entertainment industry.

Patton Oswalt shares “I’ve never felt more overwhelmed, terrified and desperate, so of course my material is the funniest it’s ever been.”

Patton has previously released multiple critically acclaimed comedy specials, earning a Primetime Emmy Award for his Netflix special Patton Oswalt: Talking for Clapping. His stand-up work is celebrated for its blend of personal storytelling, cultural commentary, and wit. In addition to his comedy career, Oswalt is widely recognized for his voice role as Remy in Pixar’s Academy Award–winning film Ratatouille.”

Oswalt’s extensive television and film credits include standout roles in series such as “The King of Queens,” “Veep,” and “A.P. Bio,” as well as appearances in numerous films and animated projects. He is also an accomplished author, with several bestselling books to his name.

Respected for his originality, intelligence, and emotional depth, Oswalt continues to captivate audiences across platforms, solidifying his status as a leading voice in contemporary comedy.

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