Fathom’s Big Screen Classics Brings “The Silence of the Lambs” Back to Theatres for Its 35th Anniversary

Fathom’s Big Screen Classics is bringing “The Silence of the Lambs” back to theatres nationwide for its 35th anniversary, with special screenings set for April 26 and April 29 in a new 4K remaster.

Released in 1991, “The Silence of the Lambs” remains one of the most celebrated thrillers in cinema history, earning five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director for Jonathan Demme, Best Actor for Anthony Hopkins, and Best Actress for Jodie Foster.

The film follows FBI trainee Clarice Starling, played by Foster, as she is assigned to help track down the elusive serial killer Buffalo Bill. To gain insight into the case, she is sent to interview the brilliant and deeply dangerous Dr. Hannibal Lecter, portrayed by Hopkins in one of the most unforgettable performances ever put to screen. As Lecter draws Clarice into a series of chilling psychological games, the case becomes more dangerous with every passing moment.

As part of the Big Screen Classics presentation, each screening will also feature an exclusive introduction from legendary film critic and historian Leonard Maltin, who offers perspective on the film’s enduring impact and legacy.

Tickets for The Silence of the Lambs 35th Anniversary are available now online and at participating theatre box offices (theatre locations are subject to change). For more information, visit Fathom Entertainment.