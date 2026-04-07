Comedian GARY OWEN Extends “No Hard Feelings Tour” To Fall 2026 With 30+ New Dates

Due to popular demand, comedian and actor Gary Owen has extended his No Hard Feelings Tour into Fall 2026. Produced by Icon Concerts, the newly added dates kick off August 20 in Grand Rapids, MI, bringing Owen’s signature stand-up to over 30 additional cities including Salt Lake City, Savannah, Atlanta, Richmond, Detroit, New York and Austin.
Tickets will be available starting Wednesday, April 8 at 10 a.m. local time through the artist presale, followed by local presales on Thursday, April 9 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on-sale begins Friday, April 10 at 10 a.m. local time on Garyowen.live/tour.
Following a breakout spring run on his debut theater tour, Owen has further cemented his status as one of the most in-demand comedians today. A boundary-breaking force in stand-up comedy for more than two decades, Owen has defied convention throughout his career. His unapologetic, rule-defying style has built a passionate, cross-cultural fanbase that spans race, gender and generation. That same fearless approach continues to fuel his success, with multiple sold-out performances marking a defining moment in his career.
Beyond stand-up, Owen has appeared in a wide range of feature films including “Back on the Strip” alongside Tiffany Haddish, “Meet the Blacks” and its sequel “The House Next Door,” “Think Like a Man” and “Think Like a Man Too,” “Ride Along” with Ice Cube and Kevin Hart, “Little Man” opposite the Wayans Brothers, and “Daddy Day Care” with Eddie Murphy. On television, he starred in his own BET series “The Gary Owen Show” and co-hosted TruTV’s sketch series “Upload with Shaquille O’Neal.” After meeting Tyler Perry on “The Tom Joyner Morning Show,” Owen was cast in the recurring role as Zach the barber on TBS’ “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne.”
He continues to write, produce and perform his own comedy specials, including “Black Famous,” “#Doin’ What I Do,” “I Got My Associates,” “I Agree with Myself,” “True Story,” “Urban Legend,” “Breakin’ Out the Park,” “Broken Family” and “Gary Owen…No S.” Most recently, he released his latest comedy special “No Hard Feelings” on YouTube, which has already surpassed 2.1 million views and continues to climb.
In addition to the extended U.S. dates, Owen will take the No Hard Feelings Tour overseas this summer, with performances in New Zealand and Australia in June, followed by dates across Europe in July.
NO HARD FEELINGS TOUR — NEWLY ADDED DATES:
Full list of newly added dates, including fall tour dates, international shows and recently announced U.S. summer dates.
June 6 — Tulsa, OK — The Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort
June 11 — Auckland, New Zealand — SkyCity*
June 12 — Brisbane, Australia — Fortitude Music Hall*
June 13 — Melbourne, Australia — Palais Theatre*
June 19 — Perth, Australia — Octagon Theatre*
June 20 — Adelaide, Australia — Norwood Concert Hall*
June 21 — Sydney, Australia — State Theatre*
July 4 — Edinburgh, Scotland — The Stand*
July 5 — Glasgow, Scotland — The Stand*
July 7 — Birmingham, England — The Glee Club*
July 8 — Leeds, England — The Glee Club*
July 9 — Cardiff, Wales — The Glee Club*
July 10 — London, England — Leicester Square Theatre*
July 11 — London, England — Leicester Square Theatre*
July 17 — Las Vegas, NV — The Venetian Theatre*
July 18 — Las Vegas, NV — The Venetian Theatre*
July 19 — Wheatland, CA — Hard Rock Live
Aug. 20 — Grand Rapids, MI — DeVos Performance Hall
Aug. 21 — Toledo, OH — Stranahan Theater
Aug. 22 — Peoria, IL — Prairie Home Alliance Theater
Aug. 28 — Stockton, CA — Bob Hope Theatre
Aug. 29 — San Jose, CA — San Jose Civic
Aug. 30 — Redding, CA — Redding Civic Auditorium
Sept. 10 — Salt Lake City, UT — Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre
Sept. 11 — Spokane, WA — First Interstate Center for the Arts
Sept. 12 — Eugene, OR — Hult Center for the Performing Arts
Sept. 17 — Asheville, NC — Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
Sept. 18 — Durham, NC — Durham Performing Arts Center
Sept. 19 — Savannah, GA — Johnny Mercer Theatre
Sept. 24 — Huntsville, AL — VBC Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
Sept. 25 — Chattanooga, TN — Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium
Sept. 26 — Atlanta, GA — Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
Oct. 1 — Roanoke, VA — Berglund Center
Oct. 2 — Richmond, VA — Dominion Energy Center
Oct. 3 — Daytona, FL — Peabody Auditorium
Oct. 30 — Laughlin, NV — Pavilion Theater at Tropicana Laughlin
Nov. 1 — Reno, NV — Silver Legacy Grande Exposition Hall
Nov. 6 — Cedar Rapids, IA — Paramount Theatre
Nov. 7 — Des Moines, IA — Hoyt Sherman Place
Nov. 8 — Duluth, MN — DECC Symphony Hall
Nov. 13 — Detroit, MI — Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
Nov. 14 — Detroit, MI — Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
Nov. 19 — Rochester, NY — Kodak Center
Nov. 20 — Buffalo, NY — Center for the Arts — University at Buffalo
Nov. 21 — New York, NY — Beacon Theatre
Nov. 22 — Wilkes-Barre, PA — F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
Nov. 27 — Charles Town, WV — Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
Nov. 28 — Portsmouth, VA — Rivers Casino Portsmouth Event Center
Dec. 5 — Wichita, KS — Orpheum Theatre
Dec. 11 — Rockford, IL — Hard Rock Live Rockford
Dec. 12 — Hammond, IN — The Venue at Horseshoe Casino
Dec. 26 — Fort Myers, FL — Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
Dec. 28 — Birmingham, AL — Alabama Theatre
Dec. 30 — Austin, TX — Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater
Dec. 31 — Grand Prairie, TX — Texas Trust CU Theatre
Connect with Gary Owen
Website www.garyowen.live | Facebook @GaryOwen | Instagram @garyowencomedy | TikTok @garyowencom | YouTube @garyowencom
*Shows already on sale
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