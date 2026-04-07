Comedian GARY OWEN Extends “No Hard Feelings Tour” To Fall 2026 With 30+ New Dates

Due to popular demand, comedian and actor Gary Owen has extended his No Hard Feelings Tour into Fall 2026. Produced by Icon Concerts, the newly added dates kick off August 20 in Grand Rapids, MI, bringing Owen’s signature stand-up to over 30 additional cities including Salt Lake City, Savannah, Atlanta, Richmond, Detroit, New York and Austin.

Tickets will be available starting Wednesday, April 8 at 10 a.m. local time through the artist presale, followed by local presales on Thursday, April 9 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on-sale begins Friday, April 10 at 10 a.m. local time on Garyowen.live/tour.

Following a breakout spring run on his debut theater tour, Owen has further cemented his status as one of the most in-demand comedians today. A boundary-breaking force in stand-up comedy for more than two decades, Owen has defied convention throughout his career. His unapologetic, rule-defying style has built a passionate, cross-cultural fanbase that spans race, gender and generation. That same fearless approach continues to fuel his success, with multiple sold-out performances marking a defining moment in his career.

Beyond stand-up, Owen has appeared in a wide range of feature films including “Back on the Strip” alongside Tiffany Haddish, “Meet the Blacks” and its sequel “The House Next Door,” “Think Like a Man” and “Think Like a Man Too,” “Ride Along” with Ice Cube and Kevin Hart, “Little Man” opposite the Wayans Brothers, and “Daddy Day Care” with Eddie Murphy. On television, he starred in his own BET series “The Gary Owen Show” and co-hosted TruTV’s sketch series “Upload with Shaquille O’Neal.” After meeting Tyler Perry on “The Tom Joyner Morning Show,” Owen was cast in the recurring role as Zach the barber on TBS’ “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne.”

He continues to write, produce and perform his own comedy specials, including “Black Famous,” “#Doin’ What I Do,” “I Got My Associates,” “I Agree with Myself,” “True Story,” “Urban Legend,” “Breakin’ Out the Park,” “Broken Family” and “Gary Owen…No S.” Most recently, he released his latest comedy special “No Hard Feelings” on YouTube, which has already surpassed 2.1 million views and continues to climb.

In addition to the extended U.S. dates, Owen will take the No Hard Feelings Tour overseas this summer, with performances in New Zealand and Australia in June, followed by dates across Europe in July.

NO HARD FEELINGS TOUR — NEWLY ADDED DATES:

Full list of newly added dates, including fall tour dates, international shows and recently announced U.S. summer dates.

June 6 — Tulsa, OK — The Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort

June 11 — Auckland, New Zealand — SkyCity*

June 12 — Brisbane, Australia — Fortitude Music Hall*

June 13 — Melbourne, Australia — Palais Theatre*

June 19 — Perth, Australia — Octagon Theatre*

June 20 — Adelaide, Australia — Norwood Concert Hall*

June 21 — Sydney, Australia — State Theatre*

July 4 — Edinburgh, Scotland — The Stand*

July 5 — Glasgow, Scotland — The Stand*

July 7 — Birmingham, England — The Glee Club*

July 8 — Leeds, England — The Glee Club*

July 9 — Cardiff, Wales — The Glee Club*

July 10 — London, England — Leicester Square Theatre*

July 11 — London, England — Leicester Square Theatre*

July 17 — Las Vegas, NV — The Venetian Theatre*

July 18 — Las Vegas, NV — The Venetian Theatre*

July 19 — Wheatland, CA — Hard Rock Live

Aug. 20 — Grand Rapids, MI — DeVos Performance Hall

Aug. 21 — Toledo, OH — Stranahan Theater

Aug. 22 — Peoria, IL — Prairie Home Alliance Theater

Aug. 28 — Stockton, CA — Bob Hope Theatre

Aug. 29 — San Jose, CA — San Jose Civic

Aug. 30 — Redding, CA — Redding Civic Auditorium

Sept. 10 — Salt Lake City, UT — Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre

Sept. 11 — Spokane, WA — First Interstate Center for the Arts

Sept. 12 — Eugene, OR — Hult Center for the Performing Arts

Sept. 17 — Asheville, NC — Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

Sept. 18 — Durham, NC — Durham Performing Arts Center

Sept. 19 — Savannah, GA — Johnny Mercer Theatre

Sept. 24 — Huntsville, AL — VBC Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

Sept. 25 — Chattanooga, TN — Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

Sept. 26 — Atlanta, GA — Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

Oct. 1 — Roanoke, VA — Berglund Center

Oct. 2 — Richmond, VA — Dominion Energy Center

Oct. 3 — Daytona, FL — Peabody Auditorium

Oct. 30 — Laughlin, NV — Pavilion Theater at Tropicana Laughlin

Nov. 1 — Reno, NV — Silver Legacy Grande Exposition Hall

Nov. 6 — Cedar Rapids, IA — Paramount Theatre

Nov. 7 — Des Moines, IA — Hoyt Sherman Place

Nov. 8 — Duluth, MN — DECC Symphony Hall

Nov. 13 — Detroit, MI — Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel

Nov. 14 — Detroit, MI — Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel

Nov. 19 — Rochester, NY — Kodak Center

Nov. 20 — Buffalo, NY — Center for the Arts — University at Buffalo

Nov. 21 — New York, NY — Beacon Theatre

Nov. 22 — Wilkes-Barre, PA — F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

Nov. 27 — Charles Town, WV — Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

Nov. 28 — Portsmouth, VA — Rivers Casino Portsmouth Event Center

Dec. 5 — Wichita, KS — Orpheum Theatre

Dec. 11 — Rockford, IL — Hard Rock Live Rockford

Dec. 12 — Hammond, IN — The Venue at Horseshoe Casino

Dec. 26 — Fort Myers, FL — Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

Dec. 28 — Birmingham, AL — Alabama Theatre

Dec. 30 — Austin, TX — Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

Dec. 31 — Grand Prairie, TX — Texas Trust CU Theatre

Connect with Gary Owen

Website www.garyowen.live | Facebook @GaryOwen | Instagram @garyowencomedy | TikTok @garyowencom | YouTube @garyowencom

*Shows already on sale