ARENA Releases Re-Imagined Version of Lou Gramm’s “Just Between You and Me”

Alt/Pop/Synthwave artist Arena returns with a powerful re-imagining of Lou Gramm’s iconic hit “Just Between You and Me,” delivering a modern, synth-driven take on the classic track while honoring its timeless heart. The song was produced by Justin “JD” deBlieck (Ice Nine Kills).

“Covering ‘Just Between You and Me’ honestly meant a lot to me. Being from Rochester, NY and growing up knowing that a voice as legendary as Lou Gramm came from the same place—it hits different. There’s a real pride in that. I didn’t want to just cover the song, I wanted to do it justice while bringing my own sound into it. It’s one of those moments where everything just feels aligned,” says Arena.

The collaboration marks a full-circle moment for Arena, who has been driven by music from a young age. Picking up his first guitar at the age of 10, Joey Arena knew there was no “Plan B”—music was his calling. By 17, he was already a road-seasoned performer, playing night after night and steadily building a loyal fanbase. Hailing from Rochester, NY—a city that’s produced household names like Lou Gramm and Steve Gadd—Arena’s musical journey is deeply rooted in a city rich with artistry and influence.

“Just Between You and Me” is now available on all major streaming platforms via Retro Synth Records.

Arena is the neon-lit solo synthwave project of Joey Arena, blending cinematic 80s nostalgia with modern polish and emotional depth. Drawing inspiration from the golden age of analog synths, arena rock, and late-night cityscapes, Arena delivers a sound that feels both timeless and urgent—like a soundtrack to a memory you never lived, but somehow remember.

The project made an immediate impact with its debut single—a reimagined cover of “Dreams” by Van Halen—which caught the attention and endorsement of rock icon Sammy Hagar himself. That early recognition set the tone for Arena’s trajectory: honoring legends while carving out a distinct sonic identity.

Building on that momentum, Arena went on to release three singles under a subsidiary of Warner Music Group, further cementing the project’s place in the modern synthwave and retro revival scene. Arena continued bridging generations with a powerful cover of “No Easy Way Out”—featuring original artist Robert Tepper—bringing new life to an iconic anthem.

Now, Arena returns with a deeply personal release: a synth-driven reinterpretation of

“Just Between You and Me” by fellow Rochester, New York native Lou Gramm. It’s a full-circle moment—paying homage to hometown roots while pushing the sound forward into new territory.

With each release, Arena continues to blur the lines between past and present—reviving the spirit of arena rock through a synthwave lens, and proving that some sounds never fade… they evolve.