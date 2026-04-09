JACK WHITE Adds New 2026 Tour Dates, Revealed as Surprise Coachella Performer

Jack White has announced plans for a wide-ranging 2026 headline tour. North American dates begin July 10 at Washington, DC’s The Anthem and continue through a two-night stand at Atlanta, GA’s Coca-Cola Roxy on November 20-21. Highlights include two-night runs in several cities, including Brooklyn, Chicago, Los Angeles, Charlotte, and Miami Beach. Support at Toronto, ON’s RBC Amphitheatre on July 14 comes from microtonal space-time voyagers Angine de Poitrine. Additional special guests will be announced soon.
White and his band will also cross the Atlantic for a series of shows in the United Kingdom and Ireland, including two-night stands at London’s Hammersmith Apollo (August 25-26) and Dublin’s 3Olympia (September 1-2). Vault presales and Artist presales for all newly announced North American, UK, and Ireland dates begin Monday, April 13, at 10 am and 12 pm local time, respectively. General on-sales follow on Friday, April 17, at 10 am Local.
For complete details, pre-sale registration, and ticket information, please visit:
https://laylo.com/jackwhite/m/JackWhiteLive
Also, it was announced earlier this week that White will be performing a surprise show at this weekend’s Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, CA, set to open the Mojave Tent on Saturday, April 11at 3 pm, a slot that featured Ed Sheeran, Weezer, and Arcade Fire in previous years. The newly announced dates further an already stacked slate of international headline dates and top-billed festival performances in both Europe and the United States.
The upcoming tour schedule follows last week’s premiere of two fiery new songs, “Derecho Demonico” and “G.O.D. and the Broken Ribs,” available now via Third Man Records on all DSPs and streaming services. Black 7” vinyl is on sale at thirdmanrecords.com and Third Man shops in Nashville, Detroit, and London. Black 7” vinyl arrives at independent record stores worldwide later this week.
JACK WHITE – LIVE 2026
APRIL
11 – Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival †
MAY
30 – Sigulda, Latvia – Sigulda Castle
JUNE
4-6 – Aarhus, Denmark – Northside Festival †
12-14 – Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands – Best Kept Secret Festival †
18 – Lyon, France – Les Nuits de Fourvière
19 – Camaiore, Italy – La Prima Estate †
21 – Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy – Arena Alpe Adria
22-24 – Zagreb, Croatia – INMusic Festival †
JULY
10 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
11 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
12 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
14 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre (w/ support from Angine de Poitrine)
15 – Essex Junction, VT – Champlain Valley Exposition
17 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
21 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
23 – Chicago, IL – Radius
24 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed (Outdoors)
25 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
AUGUST
21 – Almaty, Kazakhstan – Park Live Almaty †
22-23 – ?stanbul, Turkey – Babylon Soundgarden †
25 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
26 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
28 – Bristol, UK – The Prospect Building
29 – Newcastle, UK – 02 City Hall
31 – Belfast, UK – The Telegraph Building
SEPTEMBER
1 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre
2 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre
18 – Cincinnati, OH – MegaCorp Pavilion
19 – East Aurora, NY – Borderland Festival †
20 – Richmond, VA – TBA †
24 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
25 – Pomona, CA – Fox Theater
28 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
29 — Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
30 – Del Mar, CA – The Sound
OCTOBER
2 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas
3 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
4 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel
6 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater
7 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory
9 – Nashville, TN – The Truth
NOVEMBER
8 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
9 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
10 – Milwaukee, WI – Landmark Credit Union Live
12 – Pittsburgh, PA – Citizens Live at The Wylie
13 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
14 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
16 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando
17 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore
18 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore
20 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
21 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
† HEADLINE FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE
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