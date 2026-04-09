JACK WHITE Adds New 2026 Tour Dates, Revealed as Surprise Coachella Performer

Jack White has announced plans for a wide-ranging 2026 headline tour. North American dates begin July 10 at Washington, DC’s The Anthem and continue through a two-night stand at Atlanta, GA’s Coca-Cola Roxy on November 20-21. Highlights include two-night runs in several cities, including Brooklyn, Chicago, Los Angeles, Charlotte, and Miami Beach. Support at Toronto, ON’s RBC Amphitheatre on July 14 comes from microtonal space-time voyagers Angine de Poitrine. Additional special guests will be announced soon.

White and his band will also cross the Atlantic for a series of shows in the United Kingdom and Ireland, including two-night stands at London’s Hammersmith Apollo (August 25-26) and Dublin’s 3Olympia (September 1-2). Vault presales and Artist presales for all newly announced North American, UK, and Ireland dates begin Monday, April 13, at 10 am and 12 pm local time, respectively. General on-sales follow on Friday, April 17, at 10 am Local.

For complete details, pre-sale registration, and ticket information, please visit:

https://laylo.com/jackwhite/m/JackWhiteLive

Also, it was announced earlier this week that White will be performing a surprise show at this weekend’s Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, CA, set to open the Mojave Tent on Saturday, April 11at 3 pm, a slot that featured Ed Sheeran, Weezer, and Arcade Fire in previous years. The newly announced dates further an already stacked slate of international headline dates and top-billed festival performances in both Europe and the United States.

The upcoming tour schedule follows last week’s premiere of two fiery new songs, “Derecho Demonico” and “G.O.D. and the Broken Ribs,” available now via Third Man Records on all DSPs and streaming services. Black 7” vinyl is on sale at thirdmanrecords.com and Third Man shops in Nashville, Detroit, and London. Black 7” vinyl arrives at independent record stores worldwide later this week.

JACK WHITE – LIVE 2026

APRIL

11 – Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival †

MAY

30 – Sigulda, Latvia – Sigulda Castle

JUNE

4-6 – Aarhus, Denmark – Northside Festival †

12-14 – Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands – Best Kept Secret Festival †

18 – Lyon, France – Les Nuits de Fourvière

19 – Camaiore, Italy – La Prima Estate †

21 – Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy – Arena Alpe Adria

22-24 – Zagreb, Croatia – INMusic Festival †

JULY

10 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

11 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

12 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

14 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre (w/ support from Angine de Poitrine)

15 – Essex Junction, VT – Champlain Valley Exposition

17 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

21 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

23 – Chicago, IL – Radius

24 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed (Outdoors)

25 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

AUGUST

21 – Almaty, Kazakhstan – Park Live Almaty †

22-23 – ?stanbul, Turkey – Babylon Soundgarden †

25 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

26 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

28 – Bristol, UK – The Prospect Building

29 – Newcastle, UK – 02 City Hall

31 – Belfast, UK – The Telegraph Building

SEPTEMBER

1 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre

2 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre

18 – Cincinnati, OH – MegaCorp Pavilion

19 – East Aurora, NY – Borderland Festival †

20 – Richmond, VA – TBA †

24 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

25 – Pomona, CA – Fox Theater

28 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

29 — Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

30 – Del Mar, CA – The Sound

OCTOBER

2 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

3 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

4 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel

6 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

7 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory

9 – Nashville, TN – The Truth

NOVEMBER

8 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

9 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

10 – Milwaukee, WI – Landmark Credit Union Live

12 – Pittsburgh, PA – Citizens Live at The Wylie

13 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

14 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

16 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando

17 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore

18 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore

20 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

21 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

† HEADLINE FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE

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