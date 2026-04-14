PBR x Grillo’s Pickle Beer Brings the “Spear in a Beer” Ritual to Stores Nationwide!

Two of the country’s cult-favorite brands are making the “spear in a beer” dive bar classic ritual a portable reality. Pabst Blue Ribbon and Grillo’s Pickles have joined forces to drop a limited-edition PBR x Grillo’s Pickle Beer, transitioning Grillo’s classic pickle from a garnish to the main event.

Clocking in at 4.7% ABV, this grab it while you can collaboration delivers a bright, tangy profile that balances the maltiness of PBR’s classic lager with the crisp, dill-forward punch that tastes unmistakably Grillo’s. It’s an easy-drinking, sessionable and refreshing brew that serves as the ultimate sidekick for the summer nights ahead, from the backyard to the beach. It’s here for your good times — not a long time! Get it while it’s cold.

“I don’t think the founder of Pabst saw this one coming. But somewhere along the line, someone put a pickle in a beer and never looked back,” said Rachel Keeton, Pabst Sr. Brand Director. “We’re taking that ritual and making it official with Grillo’s. It’s exactly as good as it sounds.”

“We’ve been working on this collab for quite some time, and we’re pumped to see it come to life,” said Mark Luker, Grillo’s Chief Commercial Officer. “PBR has been a great partner, and this collaboration delivers a crisp, refreshing blend of both brands. We’re excited for beer and pickle lovers to try it!”

The collaboration will also extend to the racetrack. On April 21, Grillo’s and PBR will unveil a co-branded paint scheme for a car in the NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, creating a bold, high-visibility moment that showcases the partnership.

PBR x Grillo’s Pickle Beer will be available at retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Albertsons, Safeway, Publix, Food Lion, Total Wine & More, GoPuff, KwikTrip and other retailers, starting on May 4, while supplies last.

For more information, follow Pabst Blue Ribbon (@pabstblueribbon) and Grillo’s Pickles (@grillospickles) on social media.