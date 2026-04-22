RZA And TYLER BATES Unite For The Score Of “RZA’s One Spoon of Chocolate”

Legendary Wu-Tang Clan mastermind, filmmaker, and composer RZA joins forces with acclaimed composer/producer/musician Tyler Bates for the score of the RZA’s One Spoon of Chocolate Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, arriving May 1, 2026 on all digital platforms via Gravel and Echo Recordings.

A bold and immersive sonic companion to the film, also released on May 1, the score stands as a powerful release in its own right—blending cinematic scope with raw, visceral energy. Written by RZA and Bates, the collaboration channels the film’s emotional core while expanding its impact through music that is both haunting and eruptive.

A brutal homage to grindhouse cinema, RZA’s One Spoon of Chocolate is an unapologetic, exploitation-inspired action thriller—and its score mirrors that intensity. From bone-crushing percussive moments to deeply emotive compositions, the score navigates a spectrum of feeling—grief, love, rage, and despair—creating a layered listening experience that resonates far beyond the screen.

Bates says, “The collision of violence and raw emotion is the space I find most compelling as a composer and songwriter. The RZA’s One Spoon of Chocolate is an intersection of love and hate, setting the stage for a brutally primal musical approach to serving the film and its characters. Collaborating with the RZA was among the most gratifying of my career.”

RZA’s One Spoon of Chocolate score will be available everywhere music is streamed beginning May 1, with a limited 180-gram vinyl edition signed by Tyler Bates and RZA available via Gravel and Echo Recordings HERE!

About RZA’s One Spoon of Chocolate film:

RZA’s One Spoon of Chocolate follows Unique (Shameik Moore), an Army veteran falsely accused of assault and sent to prison. Newly paroled, Unique is granted permission by his parole officer (Blair Underwood) to relocate to Ohio and start over alongside his cousin Ramsey (RJ Cyler). But in the seemingly quiet town of Karensville, something far more sinister lurks beneath the surface. A racist sheriff and his equally violent deputies rule with impunity, harboring a dark and gruesome secret tied to the disappearance of young Black men in the community. When they target Unique, they ignite a chain reaction they cannot control. What follows is a relentless descent into vengeance as the battle-hardened veteran is pushed to the brink—and fights back with explosive consequences.

Quentin Tarantino, who presents the film says, “As a filmmaker, RZA really brought home the bacon on an old-school, foot-to-ass, Revenge-a-matic! This picture drives audiences wild wherever it screens. We’ll sell you a whole seat, but you’ll only use the edge of it.”