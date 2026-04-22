TOMMY LEE Unveils First Glimpses of “Tommyland Rides Again” Album, Out May 22 via BMG

Tommy Lee has unveiled Tommyland Rides Again, a bold reimagining of his second solo album Tommyland: The Ride, set for release on May 22 via BMG — pre-order/presave HERE. This refreshed edition breathes new life into the original project, mixed by Tommy and Smiley Sean at Tommy’s own Dolby Atmos certified studio. They were able to give each track all the love and attention to create something that was just sonically impossible back in 2005. For the first time ever, the album will also be available across digital streaming platforms, including an immersive Dolby Atmos mix, offering listeners a richer, more dynamic audio experience.

On the reimagined record, Tommy Lee shares, “The cover art invites you to take a ride inside my twisted musical world and experience its new life after 20 years. And in Dolby Atmos”

The announcement is accompanied by the release of “Good Times (feat. Butch Walker)” — the original album’s lead single and theme song for Tommy Lee Goes to College — along with an HD upscale of its official music video.

Tommyland Rides Again will also introduce a brand-new bonus track, “Stupid World (feat. Chad Tepper),” arriving alongside an accompanying music video. Tepper, a former professional skateboarder and alt-rock artist with a social following exceeding 4 million, brings a fresh, high-energy dynamic to the collaboration. His 2023 single “Rockstar Dreams Like Tommy Lee” makes the pairing feel like a natural full-circle moment, bridging influence and inspiration in a way that underscores the enduring cultural impact of Tommy Lee.

Originally released in 2005 alongside Tommy’s book of the same name and his NBC hit series Tommy Lee Goes to College, Tommyland: The Ride was a fully realized snapshot of Lee at his most wide-ranging. A record that blew past genre expectations and pulled in an all-star cast of collaborators spanning rock, pop, and punk. Produced by Lee and Scott Humphrey(Mötley Crüe, Fuel, Rob Zombie), the album featured guest appearances from Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger, Good Charlotte’s Joel Madden, Backstreet Boys‘ Nick Carter, and Walker himself, among others.

Tommy Lee is the co-founder and drummer of Mötley Crüe, one of the most iconic rock bands in history with over 100 million records sold worldwide, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a Netflix feature film. He’s been the star of three Network series including Rockstar, Battleground Earth with Ludacris, and NBC’s Tommy Lee Goes To College. A relentless creative force on and off the stage, Lee has released multiple solo albums, founded rap-metal outfit Methods of Mayhem, and consistently pushed the boundaries of what a rock musician can be. Mötley Crüe’s “The Return Of The Carnival Of Sins” North American tour, celebrating the band’s 45th anniversary, kicks off July 2026: buy tickets here. For the first time ever, Tommy is making available to you the snare drums and cowbell he plays each night on the upcoming Carnival of Sins tour. More info here: https://vip.tommylee.com/,

Physical formats, including CD and, for the first time, vinyl, will be available August 21.

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