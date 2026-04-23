BLACK VEIL BRIDES Release “Revenger” Single Featuring MACHINE HEAD

With “Vindicate” set to arrive on May 8, Black Veil Brides are turning up the heat with the release of “Revenger,” a powerhouse new collaboration featuring Robb Flynn of Machine Head. The track marks the latest preview of the band’s Spinefarm debut and finds Black Veil Brides diving headfirst into one of the album’s darkest and most emotionally charged corners.

“Revenger” featuring Machine Head is the latest song (the seventh if you are keeping score) from their Spinefarm debut out on May 8th. The track frames vengeance as fantasy and delusion, following a self-styled avenger convinced that retribution could deliver justice. “Revenger” featuring Machine Head further showcases the versatility of the band comprised of vocalist Andy Biersack, guitarists Jake Pitts and Jinxx, bassist Lonny Eagleton, and drummer Christian Coma.

“I have always been interested in the sort of ethical dilemma that we have culturally of cheering for justice. I thought it would be an interesting exercise to write lyrics from the perspective of someone who is trying to seek out the ultimate form of justice.

Because I was writing from someone else’s voice, this felt like the kind of song that would be best served by having someone else’s voice on the song. So, we brought in Robb Flynn of Machine Head. The reason he came to mind first was of course his voice, tonality and style I thought was perfect for this. He is also someone who was one of the first real defenders of Black Veil Brides. In the early days when we were getting absolutely shit on by every other metal band, Robb Flynn and Machine Head stood up for us and said positive things about us and has maintained that for years and years.

I think it’s one of my favorite songs on the record.”

The song is available via all digital service providers here: https://BlackVeilBrides.lnk.to/Revenger

A visualizer for “Revenger” feat. Machine Head can also be seen here:

A companion novel called Revenger written by Biersack and distributed by Simon & Schuster is available for purchase here.

The band recently made headlines when the track “Woe & Pain” from VINDICATE was used in the hype package between Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton for Wrestlemania 42.

The official hype video can be seen here: https://youtu.be/Jn-jzX-wejk?si=SNi4LiRBroxZUJF3.

With anticipation building at every turn, Black Veil Brides are preparing to release their highly anticipated seventh studio album, Vindicate. From the opening organ introduction and dramatic soliloquy of “Invocation To The Muse” to the emotive finale of “Eschaton,” the band deliver one of the most ambitious chapters of their career. Previously released singles including “Bleeders,” “Hallelujah,” “Certainty” and “Vindicate” have already showcased the band’s continued musical evolution while maintaining the theatrical intensity that has defined their sound.

The album is now available for pre-order here: https://blackveilbrides.lnk.to/vindicatepreorder.

The track listing for Vindicate is:

1) Invocation To The Muse

2) Vindicate

3) Certainty

4) Bleeders

5) Hallelujah

6) Cut

7) Alive

8) Purgatory

9) Revenger

10) Sorrow

11) Grace

12) Ave Maria

13) Woe & Pain

14) Eschaton

In support of the new album, Black Veil Brides will embark on their first North American headline tour of 2026. The 24-city run kicks off April 25 in Riverside and concludes May 30 in Worcester. Along the way, the tour will make stops in Seattle (April 28), Houston (May 5), Detroit (May 17), and New York (May 28), among others.

Support on the tour will come from From Ashes To New, TX2, and As December Falls.

Information on tickets and VIP packages can be found at: https://www.blackveilbrides.net.