Wolfgang Van Halen’s MAMMOTH Announces Additional 2026 U.S. Headline Dates For “The End” Summer Tour

Mammoth is keeping the momentum rolling in a big way. As the band continues turning heads on the road in support of Bush, GRAMMY® Award-nominated songwriter, vocalist, and multi-instrumentalist Wolfgang Van Halen has announced additional U.S. headline dates for Mammoth’s 2026 “The End” Summer Tour.

The newly expanded run adds seven headline performances in between previously announced support dates with CREED, bringing the summer trek to 18 total performances. Mammoth’s current lineup features Wolfgang Van Halen alongside guitarists Jon Jourdan and Frank Sidoris, bassist Ronnie Ficarro, and drummer Garrett Whitlock.

The tour kicks off July 12 in Edmonton, AB at Rockin’ Thunder with CREED and runs through August 8, wrapping in Monroe, MI at the Monroe State Fair with Daughtry. Additional stops include Des Moines, Huntsville, Chattanooga, Albany, Baltimore, Virginia Beach, Raleigh, and more. Ticketing and VIP package information is available at www.mammoth.band.

Mammoth 2026 “The End” Summer Tour Dates

Sun, July 12 – Edmonton Northlands, AB – Exhibition Lands Racetrack (w/ CREED)

Tue, July 14 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Center (w/ CREED)

Thu, July 16 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s (Headline)

Sat, July 18 – Omaha, NE – The Astro Theater (Headline / Big Wreck Supporting)

Sun, July 19 – Tinley Park, IL – Summer of ’99 and Beyond Festival 2026 (w/ CREED)

Wed, July 22 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater (w/ CREED)

Fri, July 24 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater (w/ CREED)

Sat, July 25 – Tupelo, MS – Cadence Bank Arena (w/ CREED)

Mon, July 27 – Savannah, GA – Victory North (Headline)

Wed, July 29 – Chattanooga, TN – Barrelhouse Ballroom (Headline)

Thu, July 30 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre (Headline)

Sat, Aug. 1 – Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues Myrtle Beach (Headline / 10 Years Supporting)

Sun, Aug. 2 – Baltimore, MD – Nevermore Hall (Headline / 10 Years Supporting)

Tue, Aug. 4 – Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27 (Headline)

Wed, Aug. 5 – Lititz, PA – Mickey’s Black Box (Headline)

Thu, Aug. 6 – Albany, NY – Empire Live (Headline)

Sat, Aug. 8 – Monroe, MI – Monroe State Fair

Mammoth’s latest album, “The End,” is out now via BMG on all digital platforms. Produced by longtime collaborator Michael “Elvis” Baskette, the 10-track album runs 39 minutes and continues to showcase Van Halen’s evolution as a songwriter, vocalist, performer, and multi-instrumentalist. As with his previous releases, Wolfgang wrote every song and performed all instrumentation and vocals himself.

From the hypnotic opening of “One Of A Kind” to the infectious closer “All In Good Time,” “The End” further defines Mammoth’s sound while expanding the band’s growing catalog of live-ready anthems. Tracks like “Happy,” “Something New,” and “Selfish” sit comfortably alongside fan favorites already making waves on stage.

“The End” has already produced two #1 singles at rock radio. The title track, released in May, arrived alongside a standout music video directed by Robert Rodriguez and Greg Nicotero. A blood-soaked reimagining of the cult classic “From Dusk Till Dawn,” the clip has surpassed 9 million views and features appearances from Danny Trejo, Slash, Myles Kennedy, and Wolfgang’s mother, Valerie Bertinelli. Follow-up single “The Spell” also hit #1 at Active Rock radio and has crossed 9 million views.

“The End” is available now in multiple formats, including limited-edition vinyl variants, signed inserts, and retailer exclusives.