SUKI WATERHOUSE Hits the Road This Summer with ‘Loveland Tour’

Indie pop songstress Suki Waterhouse announces her headlining Loveland Tour across North America kicking off July 22nd in Phoenix, AZ. The Loveland Tour will include stops at some of North America’s most iconic venues including stops at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Forever Cemetery on July 23rd and New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on September 24th, and will feature support from Charlotte Lawrence, Rochelle Jordan, and Love Spells. Tickets go on sale starting with an artist presale on Wednesday, April 29 at 10am local, signup HERE.

Additional presales will run ahead of the general onsale which begins on Friday, May 1st at 10am local HERE.

The Loveland Tour is in support of Suki’s forthcoming album, which she recently announced will be out July 10th via Island Records. Following the album announcement, Suki dropped her new single “Tiny Raisin,” which Billboard included in their best new music of the week list praising, “True to form, Suki Waterhouse takes listeners on a ride,” and Wonderland whocommented, “She wails, she vocally sashays, and she sings her heart out on this fuck you, love you anthem.”

Loveland follows Suki’s sophomore album Memoir of a Sparklemuffin – an album that established her as an evocative storyteller, consummate creative, and a powerhouse live performer. The album was released to critical acclaim with Interview Magazine calling it “her most vulnerable body of work yet” to theLos Angeles Times praising how she “sparkles and shines” on the album, and SPIN hailing that it “marks an important milestone, solidifying her as an artist with a presence as enigmatic as it is captivating.”

On stage, Suki is, as NYLON declares, “one of music’s greatest showmen.” She has sold out her own headlining tours, opened for artists like Taylor Swift and Laufey, and graced many festival stages including Coachella and Lollapalooza, the latter of which she will return to this summer.

Suki Waterhouse – The Loveland Tour:

July 22, 2026 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre ^

July 23, 2026 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Forever Cemetery ^

July 26, 2026 – San Francisco, CA – Stern Grove Festival *^

July 27, 2026 – Salt Lake City, UT – Twilight Concert Series ^

July 28, 2026 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium ^

July 31, 2026 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza *

August 2, 2026 – St. Charles, IA – Hinterland Music Festival*

August 3, 2026 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre ^

August 6, 2026 – Seattle, WA – Woodland Park Zoo ^

August 7, 2026 – Portland, OR – The Square ^

August 8, 2026 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum ^

September 18, 2026 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre ^

September 19, 2026 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum ^

September 21, 2026 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia ^

September 22, 2026 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^

September 24, 2026 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall ^

September 27, 2026 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz +

September 29, 2026 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy #

September 30, 2026 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues #

October 1, 2026 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live #

October 6, 2026 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion #

October 12, 2026 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant #

October 13, 2026 – Milwaukee, WI – Landmark Credit Union Live #

October 14, 2026 – Nashville, TN – The Truth #

October 16, 2026 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit #

October 17, 2026 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom #

*Indicates Festival Performance

^With Special Guest Charlotte Lawrence

#With Special Guest Rochelle Jordan

+With Special Guest Love Spells

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