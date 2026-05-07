BLACK VEIL BRIDES Unleash Music Video for “Cut” feat. Lillith Czar

With their highly anticipated seventh studio album “VINDICATE” arriving tomorrow, Black Veil Brides have unveiled one final preview of the record with the release of the powerful new single and music video for “Cut” featuring Lillith Czar.

The latest offering from the band’s Spinefarm Records debut showcases the cinematic and symphonic side of Black Veil Brides, blending massive orchestration with the theatrical intensity fans have come to expect from the group. The track highlights the creative chemistry between vocalist Andy Biersack, guitarists Jake Pitts and Jinxx, bassist Lonny Eagleton, and drummer Christian Coma. The addition of Lillith Czar, formerly known as Juliet Simms of Automatic Loveletter, gives the song an emotional weight that elevates it even further.

Directed by Max Moore, whose previous work includes videos for Spiritbox and Motionless In White, the music video for “Cut” serves as a live-action reimagining of Corpse Bride. The visual follows Biersack as he desperately sews his beloved wife back together for one final dance before losing her forever. In an especially emotional touch, the couple wore their actual wedding attire from ten years ago and even renewed their vows during filming.

Speaking on the new track, Andy Biersack shared: “‘Cut’ is a song that for me, is one of those songs in your catalog that feels like you were able to achieve exactly what you wanted to achieve when making it. I feel like Lillith’s voice and presence on this song is absolutely perfect. On the lyrical side, just knowing how much the concepts resonate with both me and Lilith makes it all the more special and then to get to shoot this incredible video together it just feels like a career highlight all around. It’s one of my favorite songs we’ve ever done.”

The arrival of “Cut” continues to build anticipation for “VINDICATE,” a record shaping up to be one of the most ambitious releases of the band’s career. From the haunting organ-driven opening “Invocation To The Muse” to the emotional finale “Eschaton,” the album promises a sweeping and theatrical listening experience. Previously released tracks such as “Bleeders,” “Hallelujah,” “Certainty,” “Vindicate,” and “Revenger” featuring Machine Head have already showcased the band’s continued evolution while maintaining the larger-than-life energy that made them fan favorites.

The band has also been making waves outside the music world. Their track “Woe & Pain” recently appeared in the hype package for the WrestleMania 42 showdown between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, while “Sorrow” was featured during a recent broadcast of UFC Fight Night.

Fans can pre-order “VINDICATE” now via the band’s official store — Click here!

‘VINDICATE’ Track Listing

Invocation To The Muse

Vindicate

Certainty

Bleeders

Hallelujah

Cut

Alive

Purgatory

Revenger

Sorrow

Grace

Ave Maria

Woe & Pain

Eschaton

BLACK VEIL BRIDES 2026 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

Support on the tour will come from From Ashes To New, TX2, and As December Falls.

May 08 – Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA

May 09 – Welcome To Rockville – Daytona Beach, FL

May 11 – Piedmont Hall – Greensboro, NC

May 12 – The Norva – Norfolk, VA

May 14 – Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA

May 15 – Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA

May 16 – Sonic Temple – Columbus, OH

May 17 – The Fillmore Detroit – Detroit, MI

May 19 – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre – Indianapolis, IN

May 21 – The Fillmore Minneapolis – Minneapolis, MN

May 22 – Ramova Theatre – Chicago, IL

May 23 – The Sylvee – Madison, WI

May 25 – History – Toronto, ON

May 26 – MTELUS – Montreal, QC

May 28 – Palladium Times Square – New York, NY

May 29 – The Fillmore Silver Spring – Silver Spring, MD

May 30 – The Palladium – Worcester, MA