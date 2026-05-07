“The Hayley Williams Show” Live in the Americas: North and Latin America Tour Dates Revealed!

“The Hayley Williams Show” today unveils its highly anticipated expansion across North and Latin America. The North American leg will feature support from Magdalena Bay and Rico Nasty, while singer-songwriter Annie DiRusso joins the lineup for Latin America and Puerto Rico.

$1 from every ticket sold in North America will directly benefit REVERB & Support+Feed. An artist pre-sale will begin starting May 12 at 10 AM local time. General sales begin on May 14 at 10 AM local time.This expansion comes on the heels of immediate sell-outs at iconic venues including Espaço Unimed in São Paulo, Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. See below for a full list of tour dates.

To ensure tickets reach genuine fans, a verified presale registration process has been established. Registration for the HW HQ presale opens at 3pm EST on May 7 via https://hayleywilliams.club.os.fan/thws. In the U.S., the tour uses Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange to help fans get tickets at the original price. Tickets will be non-transferable and can only be resold on Ticketmaster at face value. In Illinois and New York where laws prevent resale restrictions, tickets can be transferred but Ticketmaster will still honor Hayley Williams’s terms by keeping resale prices at face value on its site.

For the last several months Hayley Williams has been touring her most recent album Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party. The tour has been a celebration of her critically acclaimed GRAMMY and Libera Award nominated album which she’s played in full each night. The full North American, UK and European tour legs sold out in seconds, and has featured numerous surprise guest stars at stops along the way. Now she announces a new era – “The Hayley Williams Show.” “The Hayley Williams Show” will feature material across all three of the singer’s solo albums as well as some exciting surprises.

2026 TOUR DATES

New additions in bold

* w/ Water From Your Eyes

# w/ Snuggle

^ w/ Tiberius b

= w/ Magdalena Bay and Rico Nasty

% w/ Annie DiRusso

May 7 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA* sold out

May 9 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA* sold out

May 9 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA* sold out

May 10 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA* sold out

May 12 – The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA* sold out

May 13 – The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA* sold out

May 15 – The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA* sold out

May 17 – Kilby Block Party – Salt Lake City, UT

Jun 5 – Alcatraz – Milan, Italy# sold out

Jun 8 – Paradiso – Amsterdam, Netherlands* sold out

Jun 10 – Live Music Hall – Cologne, Germany# sold out

Jun 11 – Live Music Hall – Cologne, Germany# sold out

Jun 15 – Tempodrome – Berlin, Germany* sold out

Jun 16 – Poolen – Copenhagen, Denmark* sold out

Jun 19 – Roundhouse – London, United Kingdom*^ sold out

Jun 20 – Roundhouse – London, United Kingdom*^ sold out

Jun 22 – Academy 1 – Manchester, United Kingdom* sold out

Jun 23 – Academy 1 – Manchester, United Kingdom* sold out

Jun 26 – O2 Academy – Glasgow, United Kingdom* sold out

Jun 27 – O2 Academy – Glasgow, United Kingdom* sold out

Jun 29 – National Stadium – Dublin, Ireland* sold out

Jun 30 – National Stadium – Dublin, Ireland* sold out

Sept 3 – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre – West Palm Beach, FL=

Sept 5 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Atlanta, GA=

Sept 6 – Credit One Stadium – Charleston, SC=

Sept 8 – Truliant Amphitheater – Charlotte, NC=

Sept 9 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek – Raleigh, NC=

Sept 11 – Xfinity Center – Boston, MA=

Sept 12 – Albany Med Health System at SPAC – Saratoga Springs, NY=

Sept 14 – BankNH Pavilion – Gilford, NH=

Sept 16 – Forest Hills Stadium – Queens, NY sold out=

Sept 17 – Forest Hills Stadium – Queens, NY sold out=

Sept 19 – Pine Knob Music Theatre – Detroit, MI=

Sept 23 – Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH=

Sept 24 – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre – Tinley Park, IL=

Sept 26 – Merriweather Post Pavilion (All Things Go Music Festival)- Columbia, MD

Sept 30 – White River Amphitheatre – Seattle, WA=

Oct 2 – Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, CA=

Oct 3 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – San Diego, CA=

Oct 5 – Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA sold out=

Oct 6 – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA sold out=

Oct 9 – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion Sponsored by Huntsman – Houston, TX=

Oct 10 – Champions Square – New Orleans, LA=

Oct 12 – Bank Plus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove – Southaven, MS=

Nov 6 – Movistar Arena – Bogotá, Colombia %

Nov 10 – Qualistage – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil %

Nov 12 – Espaço Unimed – São Paulo, Brazil sold out %

Nov 13 – Espaço Unimed – São Paulo, Brazil sold out %

Nov 15 – Parque Sarmiento – Buenos Aires, Argentina %

Nov 18 – Movistar Arena – Santiago, Chile %

Nov 20 – Costa 21 – Lima, Peru %

Nov 23 – Auditorio Nacional – Mexico City, MX %

Nov 27 – Coca-Cola Music Hall – San Juan, Puerto Rico %