IRON MAIDEN Legend Nicko McBrain To Release Autobiography “Hello Boys and Girls!”

Heavy metal history is heading to the page as Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain prepares to tell his story in a brand-new autobiography. HarperNonfiction has officially announced the release of “Hello Boys and Girls!,” a deeply personal and wildly entertaining memoir from one of rock’s most beloved drummers. The book is slated to hit shelves in hardcover, ebook, and audio formats on November 10, 2026.

Fans eager to dive into McBrain’s remarkable journey can pre-order their copy now via HarperCollins. Pre-order your copy today at https://lnk.to/helloboysandgirls

Best known as the powerhouse drummer behind Iron Maiden since 1982, McBrain helped define the sound of one of the biggest heavy metal bands in history through his thunderous precision, unmistakable style, and larger-than-life personality. Before stepping behind the kit for Maiden, McBrain sharpened his chops performing with artists such as Pat Travers, Streetwalkers, and Trust, while also becoming a fixture of London’s fiercely competitive Soho session scene.

According to the publisher, “Hello Boys and Girls!” will pull readers deep into the chaos, triumphs, and unforgettable moments that shaped McBrain’s incredible career. Packed with backstage stories, laugh-out-loud memories, hard-earned wisdom, and emotional honesty, the memoir promises an intimate look at life inside one of Britain’s most enduring and influential bands.

“This is the story of what it feels like to remain not just relevant but more loved than ever after decades at the top, and to live a life transformed by music, brotherhood, and belief,” reads the official synopsis.

McBrain shared his excitement about the upcoming release in a statement:

“I’m very excited and honoured to be working with the wonderful HarperNonFiction Team on my very own book full of lots of fun stories, anecdotes and of course my incredible experiences with some of the greatest musicians and performers from the 70s, 80s and beyond! I am blessed to be able to finally share my path to where I am today, in my own words, with the world.”

Beyond his legendary work with Iron Maiden, McBrain’s career placed him alongside some of the most respected drummers in music history, including Keith Moon, John Bonham, Phil Collins, Ian Paice, Carmine Appice, and Buddy Rich. Today, he resides in Florida with his wife Rebecca, their cat Lola, and two Yorkshire Terriers, Tigerlily and Tinkerbell.

For Iron Maiden fans and rock lovers alike, “Hello Boys and Girls!” looks poised to deliver a front-row seat to one of heavy metal’s most unforgettable lives.