SUBLIME Drop Surprise Single “Can’t Miss You” From Upcoming Album ‘Until the Sun Explodes’

Sublime have released their latest single, “Can’t Miss You,” from their upcoming album Until the Sun Explodes, arriving June 12 on Atlantic Records. In an era where singles are often preceded by weeks of teaser campaigns, influencer activations, countdown clocks, and algorithm-driven marketing strategies, the band chose instead to make the release feel personal, immediate, and authentic – a direct connection between the music and the fans who have supported Sublime for decades. The band quietly released “Can’t Miss You” as a surprise offering for longtime listeners and diehard fans eagerly awaiting the upcoming album Until the Sun Explodes. The decision reflects the spirit that originally made Sublime resonate with audiences in the first place: raw emotion, spontaneity, and music that feels discovered rather than manufactured.

Fans watch the “Can’t Miss You” music video HERE and pre-save the album HERE.

“We just wanted to drop this one for the hardcore fans. No lead in or marketing push behind it. Can’t Miss You is probably my favorite track on the record. It was one of those magic songs that got written in a day. The strange chord progression was definitely inspired by my father’s songwriting, especially songs like Pool Shark and STP. Classic Sublime always had this feeling like you never knew where the song was going to take you. I look towards my father’s work for guidance at every turn, and Can’t Miss You is a perfect example of that. The lyrics of this single are some that I am the most proud of. I hope people will find escape in the stories of this song and the entire record Until the Sun Explodes.” – Jakob Nowell

The title track and lead single, “Until the Sun Explodes,” finds Jakob Nowell honoring his late father, Bradley Nowell, and is available to stream now. The single has broken into the Top 5 on the Mediabase Alternative radio charts and continues to climb. The official music video for “Until The Sun Explodes” moves through various locations in Long Beach tied to the history of Sublime, where their presence feels embedded in the city. A timeless backyard party scene bridges multiple generations, featuring appearances by skateboard legends Christian Hosoi and Omar Hassan, representing Southern California’s punk and skate culture. Bradley Nowell’s influence and presence ties every band member to the moment, linking their legacy, the city and the next generation. Fans can watch the “Until The Sun Explodes” music video HERE.

Sublime recently kicked off celebrations marking the 30th anniversary of their groundbreaking self-titled album in 2026 with two sold out nights at Morrison, CO’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre and opened a Grammy Museum exhibit titled ‘Sublime: Straight From Long Beach,’ running from March 27 – September 7 in Los Angeles, with more to be announced honoring the classic 1996 album. Sublime also launched their very own touring music festival called Sublime Festival which includes stops in Portland, OR on June 27 and Salt Lake City, UT on July 18. The band will also be setting sail on the Sublime Reef Madness cruise, November 15-19 from Miami, FL to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas on Norwegian Jewel.

For tickets, lineups, and more information, please visit www.sublimelbc.com

‘Until The Sun Explodes’ Track Listing

1. Ensenada

2. Wizard

3. Can’t Miss You

4. Backwards (feat. FIDLAR)

5. Maybe Partying Will Help Pt 1

6. Favorite Songs (feat. Skegss)

7. Personal Hell

8. F.T.R.

9. Evil Men

10. Trey’s Song (feat. H.R. of Bad Brains)

11. Casino Taormina

12. The Problem With That Is It Makes Me Stoked

13. Gangstalker

14. Figueroa

15. Froggy

16. Come Correct (feat. G. Love)

17. What For

18. 247-369 (feat. Fletcher Dragge of Pennywise)

19. Maybe Partying Will Help Pt 2

20. Until The Sun Explodes

21. Thanx Again