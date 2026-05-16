LUKE SPILLER Of The Struts Unveils Emotional Solo Single “When I Die Will I Miss Living”

The Struts vocalist Luke Spiller has debuted an emotional new single “When I Die Will I Miss Living”, available today across all digital streaming platforms, after being featured during a pivotal scene in last night’s episode of NBC medical drama, Chicago Med.

“I wrote the song in the winter of last year while visiting my parents in Devon. It was born from a short poem I wrote. I had been reading “Whale Day” by Billy Collins and it really inspired me. The way he can take a thought or moment so mundane or trivial and create feelings and images in the mind really moved me. He’s poetic but equally conversational, something I’ve always admired especially when it’s applied to music”, Spiller shares, and continues, “I wrote a few stanzas then quickly began to start singing a melody in the room as I continued to write. I then started to play it live on my solo tour then was contacted by someone from the TV show “Chicago Med” who attended one of the shows and wanted to use the song. I explained I hadn’t recorded it yet and they kindly requested I did and so I recorded it with Jon Levine and Nick Perri who played all over my debut solo album. It’s a different direction for me but that’s a great thing. I always want to keep moving forward. As Gordon Lightfoot once said “motion is the potion”.

Five years ago, Luke Spiller found himself in a state of self-inquiry. For over a decade, he’d made a name with the formidable British rock band The Struts enlisting his retro sonic inspirations, singular vocals, and anthemic songwriting to help boost the group to the top of the charts. With three albums and multiple world tours later, Spiller started to wonder what it would be like to shift in his own direction. The dramatic, avant-garde music he’d grown up with and the unbridled, large songs he wanted to write didn’t seem like a fit for his current project. “It’s been a long time in the making,” he says. Spiller began to dive deeper into his songwriting, turning his typical writing process on its head. Starting with only lyrics and a title, he crafted material written as poetry – self-expression in its purest form. The resulting songs became his forthcoming debut solo record, Love Will Probably Kill Me Before Cigarettes and Wine – an epically cinematic sonic expedition that mirrors a James Bond score and documents all the love, heartbreak, and beauty Spiller first experienced when he moved to Los Angeles.

Since bursting onto the scene in 2015 with the release of Everybody Wants, The Strutshave become synonymous with modern glam-rock swagger and arena-sized energy. Known for hits like “Could Have Been Me,” “Kiss This,” and “Body Talks,” the band quickly earned global acclaim and a dedicated fanbase. Their debut album charted internationally and led to opening slots for rock legends such as The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, Guns N’ Roses, and Mötley Crüe — with Dave Grohl famously declaring them “the best opening band we’ve ever had.” With multiple acclaimed studio albums under their belt — including Young & Dangerous (2018), Strange Days (2020), and Pretty Vicious (2023).

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