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EVERCLEAR Announces “The Lucky 7 Tour” With AMERICAN HI-FI

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Everclear, one of the defining alternative rock bands to emerge from the ‘90s – led by vocalist, guitarist and founder Art Alexakis has announced The Lucky 7 Tour featuring special guests American Hi-Fi. Various pre-sales will be available Tuesday, May 19th at 10am local time with the public on sale commencing Wednesday, May 20th at 10am local time. VIP and meet & greet packages are also available. Visit www.everclearmusic.com/tour for all details and to purchase. $1 per ticket for The Lucky 7 Tour will be donated to MusiCares. See below for full list of upcoming tour dates.

New for this year’s annual fall outing: fans will be voting for their favorite songs from Everclear’s extensive, three decades-long catalog to be included in the setlist. In addition to their beloved hits like “Father of Mine” and “Santa Monica, the top 7 most requested songs in each city will be played at that night’s show. Vote now at https://everclear.set.fan/.

“We couldn’t be more excited to hit the road this fall for The Lucky 7 Tour,” shares Alexakis. “Our fans have always been a huge part of what we do, so giving them a real voice in the setlist — letting them vote on the songs they want to hear — makes this tour feel even more special. We can’t wait to get out there, and having our old friends American Hi-Fi with us is perfect!”

Everclear is: Art Alexakis (vocals, guitar), Davey French (guitar), Freddy Herrera(bass), Brian Nolan (drums).

EVERCLEAR TOUR DATES

New dates in bold

Saturday, May 30                    Reno, NV @ Reno River Festival

Saturday, June 6                     Biloxi, MS @ Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

Sunday, June 7                         Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

Thursday, June 11                   Antioch, IL @ Village of Antioch Concert Series

Saturday, June 13                    Peachtree City, GA @ Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater

Wednesday, June 17               Richmond, VA @ Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

Thursday, June 18                   Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest Café

Friday, June 19                         Morgantown, WV @ Hazel Ruby McQuain Amphitheater

Saturday, June 20                   Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

Sunday, June 21                       Nantucket, MA @ The Muse

Friday, June 26                        Greeley, CO @ Greeley Independence Stampede

Saturday, June 27                    Boise, ID @ Boise Music Festival

Friday, July 3                            Bossier City, LA @ Margaritaville Resort Casino

Saturday, July 11                      Spokane, WA @ Blessing in Disguise Music Festival

Saturday, July 18                      Everett, WA @ Rock The Boat

Thursday, July 23                    Cohasset, MA @ South Shore Music Circus

Friday, July 24                          North Stonington, CT @ Jonathan Edwards Winery

Saturday, July 25                     Clearfield, PA @ Clearfield County Fair

Sunday, July 26                        Rochester, NH @ Rochester Opera House

Wednesday, July 29                 Gardiner, ME @ Johnson Hall Opera House

Thursday, July 30                     Hyannis, MA @ Cape Cod Melody Tent

Saturday, August 1                    Warrendale, PA @ Jergel’s Rhythm Grille

Thursday, August 6                   Romeoville, IL @ RomeoFest

Friday, August 7                        New Berlin, IL @ Danenberger Family Vineyards

Thursday, August 13                 Dickinson, ND @ LIVE at Legacy Square

Friday, August 14                       Saskatoon, SK @ Rock the River

Saturday, August 22                  Las Vegas, NV @ ZOUK at Resorts World Las Vegas

Friday, August 28                       Mulhurst, AB @ Pigeon Lake Concert Series

Friday, September 11                 Maryville, TN @ The Shed Smokehouse & Juke Joint

Saturday, September 12             Jasper, AL @ Foothills Festival

Thursday, September 17            Albuquerque, NM @ New Mexico State Fair

Friday, September 25                 York, PA @ Appell Center for the Performing Arts

Saturday, September 26            Ocean City, MD @ Oceans Calling Music Festival

Saturday, October 3                    Sleepy Hollow, NY @ Sleepy Hollow Music Festival

Saturday, October 17                  Fort McDowell, AZ @ We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort

Everclear – The Lucky 7 Tour

Thursday, October 22           Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

Friday, October 23                 Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

Saturday, October 24            San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

Sunday, October 25               Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

Tuesday, October 27              Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

Wednesday, October 28       Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Thursday, October 29           TBA

Saturday, October 31             Billings, MT @ The Pub Station

Sunday, November 1              Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Tuesday, November 3            Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Thursday, November 5          Cheyenne, WY @ The Lincoln

Friday, November 6                Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion

Saturday, November 7           Omaha, NE @ The Astro Theater

Sunday, November 8              Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

Tuesday, November 10          Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place

Thursday, November 12         Champaign, IL @ The City Center

Friday, November 13               East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt

Saturday, November 14          Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

Sunday, November 15             Minneapolis, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Showroom

Tuesday, November 17            Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre

Thursday, November 19         Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland

Friday, November 20              Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

Saturday, November 21          Louisville, KY @ Caesars Southern Indiana Event Center

Sunday, November 22             Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville