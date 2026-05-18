EVERCLEAR Announces “The Lucky 7 Tour” With AMERICAN HI-FI

Everclear, one of the defining alternative rock bands to emerge from the ‘90s – led by vocalist, guitarist and founder Art Alexakis – has announced The Lucky 7 Tour featuring special guests American Hi-Fi. Various pre-sales will be available Tuesday, May 19th at 10am local time with the public on sale commencing Wednesday, May 20th at 10am local time. VIP and meet & greet packages are also available. Visit www.everclearmusic.com/tour for all details and to purchase. $1 per ticket for The Lucky 7 Tour will be donated to MusiCares. See below for full list of upcoming tour dates.

New for this year’s annual fall outing: fans will be voting for their favorite songs from Everclear’s extensive, three decades-long catalog to be included in the setlist. In addition to their beloved hits like “Father of Mine” and “Santa Monica,” the top 7 most requested songs in each city will be played at that night’s show. Vote now at https://everclear.set.fan/.

“We couldn’t be more excited to hit the road this fall for The Lucky 7 Tour,” shares Alexakis. “Our fans have always been a huge part of what we do, so giving them a real voice in the setlist — letting them vote on the songs they want to hear — makes this tour feel even more special. We can’t wait to get out there, and having our old friends American Hi-Fi with us is perfect!”

Everclear is: Art Alexakis (vocals, guitar), Davey French (guitar), Freddy Herrera(bass), Brian Nolan (drums).

EVERCLEAR TOUR DATES

New dates in bold

Saturday, May 30 Reno, NV @ Reno River Festival

Saturday, June 6 Biloxi, MS @ Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

Sunday, June 7 Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

Thursday, June 11 Antioch, IL @ Village of Antioch Concert Series

Saturday, June 13 Peachtree City, GA @ Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater

Wednesday, June 17 Richmond, VA @ Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

Thursday, June 18 Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest Café

Friday, June 19 Morgantown, WV @ Hazel Ruby McQuain Amphitheater

Saturday, June 20 Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

Sunday, June 21 Nantucket, MA @ The Muse

Friday, June 26 Greeley, CO @ Greeley Independence Stampede

Saturday, June 27 Boise, ID @ Boise Music Festival

Friday, July 3 Bossier City, LA @ Margaritaville Resort Casino

Saturday, July 11 Spokane, WA @ Blessing in Disguise Music Festival

Saturday, July 18 Everett, WA @ Rock The Boat

Thursday, July 23 Cohasset, MA @ South Shore Music Circus

Friday, July 24 North Stonington, CT @ Jonathan Edwards Winery

Saturday, July 25 Clearfield, PA @ Clearfield County Fair

Sunday, July 26 Rochester, NH @ Rochester Opera House

Wednesday, July 29 Gardiner, ME @ Johnson Hall Opera House

Thursday, July 30 Hyannis, MA @ Cape Cod Melody Tent

Saturday, August 1 Warrendale, PA @ Jergel’s Rhythm Grille

Thursday, August 6 Romeoville, IL @ RomeoFest

Friday, August 7 New Berlin, IL @ Danenberger Family Vineyards

Thursday, August 13 Dickinson, ND @ LIVE at Legacy Square

Friday, August 14 Saskatoon, SK @ Rock the River

Saturday, August 22 Las Vegas, NV @ ZOUK at Resorts World Las Vegas

Friday, August 28 Mulhurst, AB @ Pigeon Lake Concert Series

Friday, September 11 Maryville, TN @ The Shed Smokehouse & Juke Joint

Saturday, September 12 Jasper, AL @ Foothills Festival

Thursday, September 17 Albuquerque, NM @ New Mexico State Fair

Friday, September 25 York, PA @ Appell Center for the Performing Arts

Saturday, September 26 Ocean City, MD @ Oceans Calling Music Festival

Saturday, October 3 Sleepy Hollow, NY @ Sleepy Hollow Music Festival

Saturday, October 17 Fort McDowell, AZ @ We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort

Everclear – The Lucky 7 Tour

Thursday, October 22 Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

Friday, October 23 Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

Saturday, October 24 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

Sunday, October 25 Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

Tuesday, October 27 Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

Wednesday, October 28 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Thursday, October 29 TBA

Saturday, October 31 Billings, MT @ The Pub Station

Sunday, November 1 Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Tuesday, November 3 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Thursday, November 5 Cheyenne, WY @ The Lincoln

Friday, November 6 Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion

Saturday, November 7 Omaha, NE @ The Astro Theater

Sunday, November 8 Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

Tuesday, November 10 Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place

Thursday, November 12 Champaign, IL @ The City Center

Friday, November 13 East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt

Saturday, November 14 Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

Sunday, November 15 Minneapolis, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Showroom

Tuesday, November 17 Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre

Thursday, November 19 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland

Friday, November 20 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

Saturday, November 21 Louisville, KY @ Caesars Southern Indiana Event Center

Sunday, November 22 Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville