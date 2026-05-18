THE SMASHING PUMPKINS Announce “The Rats In A Cage Tour” Fall 2026 North American Tour

The iconic, GRAMMY® Award-winning rock band The Smashing Pumpkins have announced The Rats In A Cage Tour, one of their most ambitious live shows yet. Kicking off in September and running through November 2026, The Rats In A Cage Tour will feature the band playing two distinct sets: one celebrating the seminal 1995 RIAA Diamond certified ‘Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness’ recent 30th anniversary, and one a career-spanning journey through nearly four decades’ worth of beloved hits, deep cuts, and fan-favorites alike.

Watch The Rats In A Cage Tour announcement video HERE.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi and Verizon presales beginning on Tuesday, May 19 at 10 am local. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Thursday, May 21 at 10 am local on smashingpumpkins.com. Fans will also have access to an exclusive presale through the band’s official fan club, VIZ CLUB, beginning on Wednesday, May 20 at 9am local until Wednesday, May 20 at 10pm local time. Join VIZ CLUB here.

To celebrate The Rats In A Cage Tour, The Smashing Pumpkins will offer one of a kind VIP ticket packages that will include a special pre-show acoustic performance and Q&A with the band, VIP lounge access, memorabilia, exclusive VIP merchandise, and priority merchandise shopping. Pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, May 19 at 10 am local.

Citi is the official card of The Rats in A Cage Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 19 at 10 am local until Wednesday, May 20 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for the Smashing Pumpkins in the U.S – no strings attached, simply for being a Verizon customer. The presale for select shows runs from Tuesday, May 19 at 10 am local to Wednesday, May 20 at 10pm local time, Visit myAccess in the My Verizon app for more details. Learn more about Verizon Access here.

“Staging a Mellon Collie-themed show is something we’ve discussed for over a decade, and finally the stars have aligned and exactly on the terms I’d set: which was to build a special night around its most enduring aspirations and ideas,” Billy Corgan said. “With set 1 of the Rats In A Cage tour exclusively featuring Mellon Collie songs in a highly theatrical setting, and set 2 drawing from the rest of our canon so that there’s a decent amount of variance as to what songs we’ll play from night to night: from our first in ‘Gish’ to our last in ‘Aghori Mhori Mei’.”

Last night, after dropping hints for several days, the band hosted a Requiem For ZERO at the Hollywood Legion Theater in Los Angeles. The intimate hall allowed 300 guests to witness the funeral for ZERO, the avatar Billy Corgan first inhabited 30 years ago on Mellon Collie.

Alongside all of his Pumpkins activity, the ever-prolific Corgan has remained busy in other ventures as well. Entering its second year, his widely praised podcast The Magnificent Others has recently featured candid conversations about creativity and legacy with Courtney Love, Billy Idol, Nancy Wilson, and Yungblud. Corgan also made his Coachella debut, joining Sombr onstage for a surprise performance. Most recently, in his capacity as president of the National Wrestling Alliance, Corgan led the hallowed athletic institution to a landmark deal with Comet TV, bringing NWA back to free broadcast TV nationwide for the first time since the early ‘90s. The new chapter of NWA dawned on May 1st, marking the latest moment in a standout year for Corgan and the Pumpkins.

“The Rats In A Cage Tour” Fall 2026 North American Tour

Wed, Sep 30 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center

Fri, Oct 2 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

Sat, Oct 3 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

Sun, Oct 4 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

Tue, Oct 6 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena

Wed, Oct 7 — Hamilton, ON — TD Coliseum

Fri, Oct 9 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

Sun, Oct 11 — Madison, WI — Kohl Center

Tue, Oct 13 — St. Paul, MN — Grand Casino Arena

Wed, Oct 14 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Fri, Oct 16 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

Sat, Oct 17 — Jacksonville, FL — VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sun, Oct 18 — Tampa, FL — Benchmark International Arena

Tue, Oct 20 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Wed, Oct 22 — Nashville, TN — The Truth

Sat, Oct 24 — Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center

Sun, Oct 25 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Tue, Oct 27 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Thu, Oct 29 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center

Fri, Oct 30 — Las Vegas, NV — MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sun, Nov 1 — Portland, OR — Moda Center

Tue, Nov 3 — Calgary, AB — Scotiabank Saddledome

Thu, Nov 5 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Fri, Nov 6 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Sun, Nov 8 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center

Wed, Nov 11 — Phoenix, AZ — Mortgage Matchup Center

Thu, Nov 12 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum