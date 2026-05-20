RACHEL BOLAN Releases “Memory” Video From Debut Solo Album ‘Gargoyle of the Garden State’

After four decades as the hard-hitting backbone of Skid Row, Rachel Bolan is stepping into the spotlight with the release of “Memory,” the latest single from his upcoming debut solo album, “Gargoyle of the Garden State.”

The new track arrives as the third preview of the record and offers fans a more introspective side of Bolan’s songwriting. Built around strong melodies and heartfelt lyrics, “Memory” showcases a deeply personal approach while maintaining the grit and authenticity that have defined Bolan’s career for decades.

The track features Bolan handling vocals, bass, and guitar duties alongside Damon Johnson on lead guitar, Rob Hammersmith on drums, and Matt Farley contributing backing vocals.

Produced by multi-Grammy Award winner Nick Raskulinecz, whose resume includes work with Foo Fighters, Rush, Evanescence, and Alice in Chains, the album reportedly began as a casual conversation between friends before evolving into a full-fledged creative statement.

“Gargoyle of the Garden State is not a project, it is every bit of my soul,” says Bolan. “Like me, it knows when to be serious and also knows where the party is.”

Set for release on June 12 under the name BOLAN, “Gargoyle of the Garden State” finds the longtime Skid Rowbassist and songwriter exploring influences that range from Brit pop and glam to punk rock and new wave. Bolan also expands beyond his traditional role in the band by performing the majority of the instruments throughout the record.

Among the album’s standout moments is a reimagined take on the Oasis classic “Rock And Roll Star,” filtered through Bolan’s distinctive musical lens.

The album also boasts an impressive list of guest appearances, including Corey Taylor, Danko Jones, Nuno Bettencourt, Damon Johnson, Steve Conte, and fellow Skid Row members Scotti Hill, Dave “Snake” Sabo, and Rob Hammersmith.

“Gargoyle of the Garden State” will be available in multiple formats, including CD Digipak, 180-gram black vinyl LP gatefold, digital, and download editions.

With “Memory,” Bolan continues building anticipation for what promises to be a deeply personal and musically adventurous debut effort.

Track Listing for “Gargoyle of the Garden State”

“Anything But You”

“At War With Myself” (Feat. Danko Jones)

“Memory”

“See You On The Other Side” (Feat. Snake Sabo)

“Bridges” (Feat. Steve Conte)

“Jet Black Universe” (Feat. Nuno Bettencourt)

“Big Stick” (Feat. Corey Taylor)

“Pretty Hell”

“Rock And Roll Star” (Feat. Scotti Hill)

“Devil In The White”

“Walk Away” (Feat. Damon Johnson)

Pre-order Gargoyle of the Garden State HERE.