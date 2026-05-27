A PERFECT CIRCLE Releases New Single “Starless” Ahead Of European/U.K. Tour

A Perfect Circle return with “Starless” (https://apc.lnk.to/Starless), a new single from Billy Howerdel and Maynard James Keenan that signals a new dawn for the band, arriving days before they launch their first European/U.K. tour in eight years.

“Absolutely chuffed to debut this new track on stage in the U.K.,” Keenan shares. “Of course I’m excited to release the recordings but our songs always take on an expanded personality once we start playing them live.”

Unmistakably A Perfect Circle, “Starless” moves between muscular, guitar-driven intensity and delicate, intricate passages, with the precision that has long defined the band’s work.

Recorded at Howerdel’s Lankershim Ranch Studio in Studio City, Calif., “Starless” was written earlier this year, produced by Howerdel and mixed by Matty Green (U2, Florence + the Machine, TV on the Radio) and features longtime collaborator Josh Freese on drums.

“Some songs get kicked around and massaged for years,” Howerdel says. “But once in a while, one takes shape quickly, as if it had been there all along.”

A limited-edition “Starless” 7-inch single is also available now via Revolver. Featuring a custom etching of the band’s famous crescent logo on the B-side and a custom 7-inch adapter, the vinyl release arrives on two variants: silver/black, and white with sea blue and black splatter.

Tickets for all shows except Japan are available now via APerfectCircle.com. Japanese tickets are available June 13 at 10 a.m. local time. Puscifer appears on dates from Nov. 25 to Dec. 19. Jehnny Beth, Reclus.É, and A.A. Williams open on various dates throughout Europe.

A Perfect Circle tour dates:

3 June London, UK O2 Academy Brixton SOLD OUT ^&

4 June London, UK O2 Academy Brixton SOLD OUT ^&

6 June Nürnberg, DE Rock Im Park

7 June Nürburg, DE Rock Am Ring

9 June München, DE Zenith ^

10 June Warszawa, PL Torwar ^

12 June Wien, AT Nova Rock Festival

13 June Ferrara, IT Ferrara Summer Festival ^#

15 June Budapest, HU Budapest Park ^

16 June Zagreb, HR SRC Šalata #

18 June Zürich, CH Halle622 ^

20 June Clisson, FR Hellfest

21 June Düsseldorf, DE Mitsubishi Hall ^

23 June Tilburg, NL Poppodium 013 #

24 June Amsterdam, NL AFAS Live #

26 June København, DK Copenhell

27 June Oslo, NO Tons of Rock

28 June Stockholm, SE Gröna Lund

1 July Berlin, DE Zitadelle ^

2 July Praha, CZ Forum Karlín ^

4 July Esch-sur-Alzette, LU Rockhal

5 July Werchter, BE Rock Werchter 2026

7 July Paris, FR Zenith Paris ^

9 July Oeiras, PT NOS Alive 2026

10 July Madrid, ES Mad Cool Festival

With Puscifer:

25 November Mexico City, MX Estadio Fray Nano %

28 November Buenos Aires, AR Microestadio Argentinos Juniors %

29 November Santiago, CL Hipodromo de Chile %

4 December Adelaide, AU The Drive %

6 December Melbourne, AU Rod Laver Arena %

8 December Brisbane, AU Riverstage %

10 December Sydney, AU Carriageworks %

11 December Sydney, AU TikTok Entertainment Centre SOLD OUT %

13 December Auckland, NZ Spark Arena %

15 December Tokyo, JP Zepp DiverCity %

17 December Osaka, JP Zepp Bayside %

19 December Honolulu, HI Neal S. Blaisdell Arena %

^ – Jehnny Beth

& – Reclus.É

# – A.A. Williams

% – Puscifer