DOWN Returns To North American Stages For “Strap It Down” Summer Tour

DOWN will return to North American stages this Summer for a two-week headlining tour with support provided by Helmet and Spirit In The Room! The Strap It Down tour begins in Atlanta, Georgia on August 15th and closes in Shakopee, Minnesota on September 4th with a special previously announced performance as direct support to Slayer. The journey also includes slots on the 2026 installment of Zakk Wylde’s Berzerkus Festival featuring Lamb Of God, Black Label Society, and others on August 28th in Scranton, Pennsylvania and August 29th in Wantagh, New York.

Artist presales begin Wednesday, May 27th at 12:00pm ET (PW: DOWN2026). Knotfest.com and Blabbermouth presales begin Thursday, May 28th at 12:00pm ET. General on sale date is Friday, May 29th at 10:00am local time.

Limited DOWN VIP ticketless packages will be available, featuring a soundcheck experience, meet & greet, photo opportunity, signed poster, and exclusive merch item. Visit down-nola.com/tour to secure yours. See all confirmed dates below.

DOWN w/ Helmet, Spirit In The Room:

8/15/2026 The Eastern – Atlanta, GA

8/16/2026 Piedmont Hall – Greensboro, NC

8/19/2026 House Of Blues – Cleveland, OH

8/20/2026 Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA

8/22/2026 Royal Oak Music Theatre – Royal Oak, MI

8/23/2026 HISTORY – Toronto, ON

8/25/2026 MTELUS – Montreal, QC

8/26/2026 The Palladium – Worcester, MA

8/28/2026 The Pavilion @ Montage Mountain – Scranton, PA * Berzerkus Fest w/ Lamb Of God, Black Label Society, more…

8/29/2026 Northwell @ Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY * Berzerkus Fest w/ Lamb Of God, Black Label Society, more…

8/30/2026 The Fillmore Silver Spring – Silver Spring, MD

9/01/2026 Bogart’s – Cincinnati, OH

9/02/2026 Ramova Theatre – Chicago, IL

9/04/2026 Mystic Lake Amphitheater – Shakopee, MN * w/ Slayer, Suicidal Tendencies, Hatebreed

End Tour

10/03/2026 Aftershock – Sacramento, CA

10/24/2026 Sick New World Texas – Fort Worth, TX

12/05/2026 Decibel Metal And Beer Fest – Denver, CO

* No Helmet, Spirit In The Room

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