THE CHICKS Announce “Taking the Long Way” 20th Anniversary Tour

Thirteen-time Grammy® Award winners The Chicks have announced their return to the road with the Taking the Long Way 20th Anniversary Tour in celebration of their record-breaking studio albumTaking the Long Way. Kicking off at the Fox Theatre in Detroit on September 30, The Chicks will bring their powerhouse vocals and electrifying stage presence to intimate theatres across the U.S., honoring the enduring impact of the album that defined a generation, and celebrating the deep connection with their fans. The tour will make stops at major cities such as Chicago, New York City, Nashville, San Antonio, Austin, Seattle, and San Francisco, before wrapping with two nights in Hollywood, CA at Dolby Theatre on November 1 and 2.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Wednesday, June 3 at 10 am local time. The general on sale begins on Thursday, June 4 at 10 am local time on Thechicks.com/tour.

To participate in The Chicks Artist Presale on Wednesday, June 3 at 10 am local time you must sign up at https://signup.livenation.com/thechicks by Sunday, May 31 at 11:59pm PT. No codes are needed – access is tied to your account, and anyone who signs up can join the sale.

The ‘Taking the Long Way Tour’ will serve as a triumphant victory lap to commemorate two decades of the critically acclaimed album that topped the Billboard 200 chart and earned The Chicks five Grammy® Awards, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year. Long regarded as the Chicks’ defiant masterpiece, Taking the Long Way, originally released in 2006, solidified the band’s legacy as courageous disruptors. Widely regarded as one of the most influential albums of its era, the project showcased The Chicks at their most fearless and vulnerable, and lead single “Not Ready to Make Nice” remains an anthem of artistic freedom and personal autonomy 20 years later. It is the album we needed then, and the album we need even more so now. Throughout this run, the iconic trio will perform the groundbreaking album in its entirety for the first time, before closing each night with fan-favorite hits spanning their award-winning catalog.

The Chicks—Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire, and Emily Strayer— continue to connect with audiences across generations with their tight harmonies, masterful musicianship, and powerful live performances. After a nearly 14-year hiatus, The Chicks released their fifth studio album Gaslighter in July 2020 via Columbia Records. The 12-track record was co-produced by award-winning singer-songwriter and producer Jack Antonoff and has been hailed as some of the band’s most uninhibited, modern, progressive, and original work to date, reaffirming their place as one of the most influential groups in music.

THE CHICKS – TAKING THE LONG WAY 20TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR DATES :

September 30, 2026 | Detroit, MI | Fox Theatre

October 3, 2026 | Chicago, IL | The Auditorium

October 4, 2026 | Chicago, IL | The Auditorium

October 6, 2026 | Washington, DC | The Anthem

October 12, 2026 | New York, NY | Beacon Theatre

October 13, 2026 | New York, NY | Beacon Theatre

October 15, 2026 | Nashville, TN | The Truth

October 17, 2026 | San Antonio, TX | Majestic Theatre

October 18, 2026 | San Antonio, TX | Majestic Theatre

October 20, 2026 | Austin, TX | Bass Concert Hall

October 25, 2026 | Seattle, WA | Benaroya Hall

October 26, 2026 | Seattle, WA | Benaroya Hall

October 29, 2026 | San Francisco, CA | The Masonic

October 30, 2026 | San Francisco, CA | The Masonic

November 1, 2026 | Hollywood, CA | Dolby Theatre

November 2, 2026 | Hollywood, CA | Dolby Theatre

About The Chicks:

Earning universal recognition as the biggest-selling U.S. female band of all time, The Chicks have sold more than 30.5 million albums and are among an elite group of artists and the only female group to achieve multiple “diamond” selling (ten million copies) releases. Counting 13 Grammy® Awards, six Billboard Music Awards, four American Music Awards, and numerous Country Music Association Awards among many other accolades.

After a nearly 14-year hiatus, The Chicks released their fifth studio album Gaslighter in July 2020 via Columbia Records. The 12-track record was co-produced by award-winning singer-songwriter, producer, and close friend of the band Jack Antonoff. The album has been hailed as the band’s most uninhibited, modern, progressive, and original work ever.

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