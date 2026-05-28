POWER TO THE PEOPLE FESTIVAL: Tom Morello Brings Star-Studded Music And Activism Event To Merriweather Post Pavilion

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame guitarist and acclaimed activist Tom Morello is proud to announce the Power To The People Festival — a celebration of peace, justice, solidarity, music, and community action — taking place Saturday, October 3, 2026 at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD. Tom Morello is currently on tour with Bruce Springsteen who announced the festival on-stage at Nationals Park last night during the set. Pre-sale begins Friday, May 29 at 10AM ET – sign up here – with general on-sale happening this Saturday, May 30 at 10AM ET. For more information visit www.powertothepeoplefest.com.

The one-day festival will feature special performances from an extraordinary lineup of artists and activists including Foo Fighters, Dave Matthews, Bruce Springsteen, Joan Baez, Brittany Howard, Dropkick Murphys, Jack Black (featuring Roman Morello, Revel Ian, Yoyoka Soma and Hugo Weiss), Serj Tankian, Cypress Hill, Killer Mike, grandson, The Neighborhood Kids, Taylor Momsen, Matt Cameron, The Linda Lindas, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels and Tom Morello, alongside artwork and a DJ set by legendary artist Shepard Fairey.

Curated by Tom Morello, The Power To The People Festival brings together artists, fans, activists, organizations and community leaders for an unforgettable day celebrating the power of music and collective action to inspire change.

“The Power To The People festival is about freedom, justice, equality and rock and roll,” says Tom Morello. “It’s about the power everyday human beings have when they come together through music, art, community, and action. We’re honored to bring this incredible lineup to the DC area for a day that celebrates the spirit of activism, creativity, and hope.”

In addition to performances across two stages, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with nonprofit organizations, advocacy groups, artists, and community partners in the festival’s Freedom Village — an immersive space highlighting opportunities for civic engagement, grassroots organizing, education, mutual aid, and social impact initiatives. A portion of the proceeds from all ticket sales plus 100% of the net proceeds from VIP tickets will be donated to VoteRiders – a pro-democracy, pro-voter organization working to restore and strengthen democracy by eliminating confusing and restrictive ID-related barriers to the ballot box – and HeadCount who will also be on site to help fans register to vote and learn more about how to participate in upcoming elections.

Additional participating organizations and special guests will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tom Morello has a long history of organizing activism-oriented events over three decades and continues to be a leading voice for social justice causes and human rights across the country and around the world. In addition to his solo work with The Nightwatchman and his role in Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave, Morello remains one of modern rock’s most influential guitarists and outspoken activists.

About Tom Morello:

Grammy-winning, Harvard-educated, Rock & Roll and Heavy Metal Hall of Fame inducted artist, songwriter, and activist Tom Morello is living proof of the transformative power of rock’n’roll. Known for his innovative guitar work and socially conscious songwriting, Morello rose to prominence as a founding member of Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave — two groundbreaking bands responsible for multiple Grammy Awards and more than 30 million albums sold worldwide. Rolling Stone named him #18 on its “Greatest Guitar Players of All Time” list, and his career has spanned music, activism, film, theater, graphic novels, radio, television, and philanthropy. Whether on stage, at rallies, or on picket lines, Morello continues to use music as a force for unity and change.