GRETA VAN FLEET Light The Fuse On Their Next Chapter With “Play Your Games”

One of rock’s most talked about bands is back! Following their electrifying and intimate underplay performance at New York City’s legendary Bowery Ballroom earlier this week, GRAMMY® Award-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet officially return today with their explosive new single and music video, “Play Your Games” — the first taste of what signals a powerful new age for the band.

Listen to “Play Your Games” HERE.

Recorded and co-produced in Tennessee by the band alongside acclaimed producer Mike Elizondo (Fiona Apple, Turnstile, Sheryl Crow), “Play Your Games” captures Greta Van Fleetat their most raw, irreverent and instinctive. Inspired by one of their oldest demos from the band’s revisited archives, the track channels the spirit of their earliest days — loud, fearless and untamed.

Written by the band, “Play Your Games” leads the charge with swagger, chaos and sharp-edged charm, feeling like a nod to the band’s formative years performing in small clubs in their hometown of Frankenmuth, Michigan. Jake Kiszka explains. “It’s this beautiful nature of seizing a moment.”

Accompanied by an official music video produced and directed by MOONBASE ®, the visual further expands the band’s evolving world, marking Greta Van Fleet’s first new music since stepping away from the limelight, offering fans an exciting glimpse into where they are headed next.

Watch the official music video HERE.

The release arrives just days after the band stunned fans and critics with a sweat-drenched, sold-out underplay show at Bowery Ballroom, reigniting anticipation around their return and reminding audiences why Greta Van Fleet remain one of rock music’s most compelling live forces. Josh shares, “to take the stage again and share new music feels profoundly emotional and exciting. To see people singing and celebrating in this moment is a reminder of the power of music, and there’s so much more to come.”