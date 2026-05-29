SHE & HIM Announce “Pump Up The Volumes Tour” North American Dates

She & Him have revealed plans for a new US tour – their first in four years. Since releasing their critically lauded seventh studio album, Melt Away: A Tribute To Brian Wilson, in 2022 She & Him’s Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward experienced a sudden surge in popularity when “I Thought I Saw Your Face Today” – the very first song Deschanel shared with bandmate M.Ward for their debut album, Volume One in 2008 – became a viral hit. The song’s resurgent popularity earned the duo their first ever Billboard Hot 100 hit, 18 years after its initial release.

Although never released as a single, the band performed their newly minted hit song for the first time on television last night, in a special performance for Jimmy Kimmel Live!

She & Him will take to the road in September with their ‘Pump Up The Volumes Tour’ – performing tracks from their three albums of original material.

Artist presale begins Monday, June 1st at 10AM local time. Fans can sign up for presale access HERE. Local and promoter presales begin Tuesday, June 2nd at 10AM local time. General on-sale begins Wednesday, June 3rd at 10AM local time.

‘PUMP UP THE VOLUMES TOUR’ DATES

September 20th – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

September 22nd – New York, NY – The Town Hall

September 24th – Boston, MA – Wilbur Theatre

September 26th – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavillion*

September 28th – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

September 29th – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

October 3rd – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre Los Angeles

October 5th – San Francisco, CA – Castro Theatre

*Festival Performance