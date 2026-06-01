RILEY GREEN Announces New 2026 “Cowboy As It Gets Tour” Fall Dates

RILEY GREEN ANNOUNCES NEW FALL DATES FOR COWBOY AS IT GETS TOUR

Multi-Platinum, ACM and CMA Award-winning singer-songwriter Riley Green has announced newly added fall dates for his 2026 headlining Cowboy As It Gets Tour. Special guests will include Randy Houser, Kashus Culpepper, with Hannah McFarland returning.

Members of Riley Green’s official fan club, Back 40 Duck Club, have first access to presale tickets & VIP packages starting Tuesday, June 2nd at 10am local. Riley Green App members have access to presale tickets where available starting Wednesday, June 3rd at 10am local. Join now at http://www.onelink.to/rileygreenapp. Presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale Friday, June 5th at 10:00AM local time on www.rileygreenmusic.com/tour.

The additional dates will take Green to major cities and arenas across the country, including Long Beach, CA, Los Angeles, CA, Austin, TX, and more. The forthcoming stops add to Green’s largest tour to date, in which Green has performed to sold out crowds across the nation, including a career highlight and sold-out performance at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena earlier this year. Joining him on select dates is an exciting lineup of special guests, including Justin Moore, Drake White, Mackenzie Carpenter, Hannah McFarland, and Zach John King.

The new dates follow the announcement of Green’s forthcoming new album, That’s Just Me, due September 18th and most recent release “Think As You Drunk.” Written and recorded during a pivotal year in Green’s life and in the midst of the biggest tour of his career to date, That’s Just Me is a deeply personal multi-faceted body of work that captures the many sides of the country singer as both an artist and songwriter. Rooted in his signature Country storytelling with a strong western spirit, the record moves effortlessly between tender moments of yearning and heartbreak, carefree beachy anthems, and the fun-loving drinking songs fans have come to love.

PRE-SAVE/PRE-ADD/PRE-ORDER THAT’S JUST ME HERE

Earlier this spring, the country superstar made his acting debut on CBS’ hit drama series,Marshals, in which he played Garrett, a former Navy SEAL. Further adding to his landmark year, Green was also recently announced as a coach on the upcoming 30th season of NBC’s The Voice. Plus, he launched his spirits brand Duck Club Bourbon and is selling out arenas worldwide, continuing to cement his status as a multi-faceted force in entertainment and an undeniable voice at the forefront of country music.

COWBOY AS IT GETS TOUR & FESTIVAL DATES:

June 4th, 2026 – Myrtle Beach, SC – Carolina Country Music Festival

June 7th, 2026 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium (CMA Fest)

June 12th, 2026 – Midland, TX – Midland County Horseshoe

June 13th, 2026 – Decatur, AL – Rock the South

June 18th, 2026 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center#~•

June 19th, 2026 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Albany Med Health System at SPAC#~•

June 20th, 2026 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater#~•

June 25th, 2026 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center#$*

June 26th, 2026 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake#$*

June 27th, 2026 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium (Alan Jackson’s Last Call: One More For The Road Finale)

July 9th, 2026 – Fort Loramie, OH – Country Concert

July 10th, 2026 – Craven, Canada – Country Thunder Saskatchewan

July 11th, 2026 – Ashland, KY – Rock the Country

July 16th, 2026 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center#~•

July 17th, 2026 – Eau Claire, WI – Country Jam USA

July 18th, 2026 – Twin Lakes, WI – Country Thunder Wisconsin

July 22nd, 2026 – Cheyenne, WY – Cheyenne Frontier Days

July 23rd, 2026 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre#~•

July 25th, 2026 – Monticello, IA – Great Jones County Fair

July 31st, 2026 – Big Sky, MT – Wildlands

August 1st, 2026 – Camrose, Canada – Big Valley Jamboree

August 2nd, 2026 – Lake Cowichan, Canada – Sunfest Country

August 6th, 2026 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater#/•

August 7th, 2026 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center#/•

August 8th, 2026 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live#/•

August 13th, 2026 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion#/•

August 14th, 2026 – Hartford, CT – The Meadows Music Theatre#/•

August 15th, 2026 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre#/•

August 20th, 2026 – Des Moines, IA – Iowa State Fair

August 21st, 2026 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford#$*

August 22nd, 2026 – Grand Forks, ND – Ralph Engelstad Arena#$*

September 6th, 2026 – San José del Cabo, Mexico – Paradisus Los Cabos (Country Splash)

September 10th, 2026 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre•^+

September 11th, 2026 – Albuquerque, NM – First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater•^+

September 12th, 2026 – Lubbock, TX – United Supermarkets Arena•^+ (on-sale 6/19)

September 17th, 2026 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater•^+

September 18th, 2026 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater•^+

September 19th, 2026 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheater•^+

September 24th, 2026 – Long Beach, CA – F&M Bank Amphitheater (*formally known as the Long Beach Amphitheater)•^+

September 25th, 2026 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre•^+

September 26th, 2026 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre•^+

October 1st, 2026 – Austin, TX – Moody Center•^

October 2nd, 2026 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Casino•^

November 21st, 2026 – St. Petersburg, FL – St. Pete Country Fest

December 6th, 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – Resorts World Theatre

December 10th, 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – Resorts World Theatre

#Justin Moore

~Drake White

$Mackenzie Carpenter

Hannah McFarland

*Adam Hood

/Zach John King

^Randy Houser

+Kashus Culpepper

KEEP UP WITH RILEY GREEN:

INSTAGRAM| X | TIKTOK | YOUTUBE | RILEY GREEN HQ