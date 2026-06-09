ALANIS MORISSETTE Announces Four-Night ‘Butterfly With A Machete’ Residency At YouTube Theater

90s icon and seven-time GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, musician, and activist Alanis Morissette announces Butterfly with a Machete, a continuation of her sold-out Las Vegas residency from fall 2025. These limited-run shows – happening over four nights at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, November 5, 6, 10, and 11 – are produced, performed, and co-written by Morissette.

Butterfly with a Machete is a confessional and multimedia, multi-disciplinary musical stage play set to her music, blending her songs with storytelling, therapeutic insights, and a radical look at fame and trauma. The show takes the audience through Alanis’s own journey from Ottawa to the global stage with the myriad of highs and lows that followed upon becoming one of the most important artists of the last thirty years.

As a cultural icon, she has long embodied the intersection of emotional rawness and philosophical and psychological depth, offering not only catharsis through song but also a roadmap for self-realization and relational healing, all of which are present via the stories she tells in this show. Like her songs, no topic is off-limits in this show: Alanis dives deeply into some of the most harrowing moments of her life, while also shining a massive spotlight on some of the most joyous. Indeed, her experiences throughout the show always point back to the universal struggle of being human, creating unparalleled vulnerability and intimacy amongst everyone in the room. She sings and performs what hurts, what heals, and what’s hidden and lost – reclaiming and transmuting and metabolizing it all right in front of us. somehow leaving us feeling less alone.

Presales for the new dates begin on Monday, June 15th via Citi (details below). The artist presale starts on Tuesday, June 16th at 10:00 a.m. PT, and the venue and LIve Nation presales begin that day at 12 p.m. local.

Citi is the official card of the Butterfly with a Machete residency. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, June 15 at 7:00 a.m. local time until 10:00 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

General on sale will begin Wednesday, June 17th at 10 a.m. local time.

Butterfly with a Machete’s Los Angeles residency is promoted by Live Nation. This special engagement marks YouTube Theater’s first residency, cementing the intimate state-of-the-art venue as the world’s stage for immersive live performances. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit the link HERE.

About Alanis Morissette

Since 1995, Alanis Morissette has been one of the most influential singer-songwriter-musicians in contemporary music. Her deeply expressive music and performances have earned vast critical praise and seven Grammy Awards. Morissette’s 1995 album JAGGED LITTLE PILL was a tour de force that changed the sound of pop music around the world. It was followed by nine more eclectic and acclaimed albums. She has contributed musically to theatrical releases and has acted on the big and small screen. Outside of entertainment, she is an avid activist and advocate, focusing on female empowerment as well as spiritual, psychological and physical wholeness. In 2016, Alanis launched Conversation with Alanis Morissette, a monthly podcast that features conversations with a variety of revered thought leaders, authors, doctors, educators, and therapists, covering a wide range of psychosocial topics extending from spirituality to developmentalism to art. In 2019, JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL made its Broadway debut at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City, and was subsequently nominated for fifteen Tony Awards. In 2020, Alanis released her ninth studio album, Such Pretty Forks In The Road, to rave reviews; it was followed by a meditation album entitled The Storm Before The Calm in 2022. Following the pandemic, Alanis made a triumphant return to the road, with massive, sold out arena tours in America, Canada, Europe, South America and Asia, playing iconic festivals such as Glastonbury along the way. In 2025, she debuted the first iteration of Butterfly with a Machete over 8 sold-out nights at the Coliseum at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. In 2026, she was honored at the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame alongside Taylor Swift.