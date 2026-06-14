ORGY Announces New Single “Dangerous Lyfe” Ahead of Massive 2026 Tour

It’s a great time to be an ORGY fan. The multi-platinum-selling band, long known for fusing nu metal, industrial rock, goth-leaning atmosphere, and their self-described Death Pop sound, will release their new single, “Dangerous Lyfe,” on July 17, 2026 via D1 Music. The track arrives as the band prepares for a massive year on the road, including major festival appearances, a multi-city run with Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson, and UK dates with SKINDRED, Alien Ant Farm, Spineshank, Soil, Finger Eleven, and Adema.

Led by founding vocalist Jay Gordon, ORGY first broke through in the late ’90s with their platinum-selling debut album, “Candyass.” The record introduced fans to the band’s sleek, synth-heavy attack with tracks like “Stitches,” but it was their explosive reworking of New Order’s “Blue Monday” that turned ORGY into one of the era’s most recognizable names. The single helped push the album past the two-million-sales mark and remains one of the defining alternative metal covers of the late ’90s.

The band followed in 2000 with “Vapor Transmission,” a futuristic and atmospheric sophomore release that produced “Fiction (Dreams in Digital),” which reached No. 6 on the Billboard Alternative Chart, and “Opticon,” which charted at No. 26.

More than two decades later, ORGY continues to evolve without losing the DNA that made the band stand out in the first place: provocative lyrics, rich synthesizers, sharp-edged guitars, huge hooks, and just enough rap-rock swagger to keep things unpredictable.

“Dangerous Lyfe” finds ORGY teaming with producer Hiram Hernandez, who arranged and mixed the track at Earthsays Studio. Hernandez has worked with artists including As I Lay Dying, Scary Kids, Eyes Set To Kill, and more.

“We’ve been called industrial rock stalwarts,” Gordon said. “That gives us a lot of pride, but the thrill is still creating new music and performing live for our fans. To be doing this all these years later still feels like a dream. We’re not about to take our foot off the pedal.”

ORGY’s current lineup features Jay Gordon on vocals, Carlton Bost on guitar, Nic Speck on bass, Joey Scream, Ilia Yordanov on guitar, and Tommy “The Villain” Rockoff on drums.

See ORGY on tour:

June 19 | The Whisky | West Hollywood, Calif.

August 20 | ITHINK Financial Amphitheatre | West Palm Beach, Fla. *

August 21 | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre | Tampa, Fla.*

August 23 | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre | Alpharetta, Georgia*

August 24 | Truliant Amphitheatre | Charlotte, N.C.*

August 26 | PNC Bank Arts Center | Holmdel, N.J.*

August 27 | Xfinity Center | Mansfield, Mass.*

August 29 | The Pavilion at Star Lake | Burgettstown, Penn.*

August 30 | Darien Lake Amphitheater | Darian Center, N.Y.*

September 1 | RBC Amphitheatre | Toronto, Ontario*

September 2 | Blossom Music Center | Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio*

September 4 | Pine Knob Music Theatre | Clarkston, Mich.*

September 5 | Tinley Park, Ill.*

September 6 | Ruoff Music Center | Noblesville, Ind.*

September 9 | Hollywood Casino Amphitheater | Maryland Heights, Mo.*

September 10 | Morton Amphitheater | Riverside, Mo.*

September 12 | Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre | Greenwood Village, Colo.*

September 14 | Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre | Salt Lake City, Utah*

September 16 | BECU Live at Northern Quest | Airway Heights, Wash.*

September 17 | White River Amphitheatre | Auburn, Wash.*

September 18 | Cascades Amphitheatre | Ridgefield, Wash.*

September 20 | Toyota Pavilion at Concord | Concord, Calif.*

October 24 | Sick New World Texas 2026 | Fort Worth, Texas*

October 27 | The Garage | Glasgow, Scotland #

October 28 | Digital | Newcastle, UK #

October 29 | Nighttrain | Bradford, UK #

October 30 | O2 Academy | Birmingham, UK**

October 31 | Alexandra Palace | London, UK**

November 3 | Phoenix | Exeter, UK

November 4 | The 1865 | Southampton, UK Headline show

November 5 | Waterfront | Norwich, UK Headline show

November 6 | Rock City | Nottingham, UK !

November 7 | The Ritz | Manchester, UK!

December 11 | The Whisky | West Hollywood, Calf.

*With Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson

**With SKINDRED, Alien Ant Farm, and Spineshank

#co-headline with Spineshank

! Soil, Finger 11, Adema

More dates to be announced soon. Tickets to all concerts can be found at Orgymusic.com or track ORGY on Bandsintown.com.