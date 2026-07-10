Mötley Crüe Unleashes Limited Edition ‘Crücial Crüe 1981-1989’ Box Set Ahead of Summer Tour

Mötley Crüe is celebrating the records that turned them into one of the most dangerous and defining hard rock bands of the ’80s with the release of “Crücial Crüe 1981-1989,” a limited edition picture disc box set spotlighting the band’s first five studio albums.

Available now via BMG, the collection arrives as a 5LP Picture Disc Set, a 5CD Picture Disc Replica Set, and an ultra-limited 250-unit hand-numbered Crüeseum Exclusive featuring a reverse-color outer box. The set brings together the band’s legendary first run of albums: “Too Fast For Love” (1981), “Shout At The Devil” (1983), “Theatre Of Pain” (1985), “Girls, Girls, Girls” (1987), and “Dr. Feelgood” (1989).

That era produced some of Mötley Crüe’s most enduring anthems, including “Live Wire,” “Too Fast For Love,” “Shout At The Devil,” “Looks That Kill,” “Home Sweet Home,” “Smokin’ In The Boys Room,” “Girls, Girls, Girls,” “Wild Side,” “Dr. Feelgood,” “Kickstart My Heart,” “Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away),” and more.

The release serves as a high-voltage celebration of the band’s early catalog, from the raw Sunset Strip grit of “Too Fast For Love” to the arena-sized dominance of “Dr. Feelgood.” Across these five albums, Mötley Crüe helped define the sound, look, and attitude of a generation, delivering a run of records that still powers their live shows today.

Click to purchase



Limited Edition Deluxe Picture Disc LP & Picture Disc/LP Replica CD Box Includes:

Too Fast for Love (1981) – PLATINUM

Side A

Live Wire

Come On and Dance

Public Enemy #1

Merry-Go-Round

Take Me to the Top

Side B

Piece of Your Action

Starry Eyes

Too Fast For Love

On with the Show

Shout at the Devil (1983) – 4X PLATINUM

Side A

In the Beginning

Shout at the Devil

Looks That Kill

Bastard

God Bless the Children of the Beast

Helter Skelter

Side B

Red Hot

Too Young to Fall in Love

Knock ’Em Dead, Kid

Ten Seconds to Love

Danger

Theatre of Pain (1985) – 4X PLATINUM

Side A

City Boy Blues

Smokin’ in the Boys Room

Louder Than Hell

Keep Your Eye on the Money

Home Sweet Home

Side B

Tonight (We Need a Lover)

Use It or Lose It

Save Our Souls

Raise Your Hands to Rock

Fight for Your Rights

Girls, Girls, Girls (1987) – 4X PLATINUM

Side A

Wild Side

Girls, Girls, Girls

Dancing on Glass

Bad Boy Boogie

Nona

Side B

Five Years Dead

All in the Name of…

Sumthin’ for Nuthin’

You’re All I Need

Jailhouse Rock

Dr. Feelgood (1989) – 6X PLATINUM

Side A

T.n.T. (Terror ’n Tinseltown)

Dr. Feelgood

Slice of Your Pie

Rattlesnake Shake

Kickstart My Heart

Without You

Side B

Same Ol’ Situation (S.O.S.)

Sticky Sweet

She Goes Down

Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)

Time for Change

Next up, Mötley Crüe is gearing up to hit stages across North America this Summer on The Return Of The Carnival Of Sins Tour. Their first full tour in 3 years will see them hit 33 cities with dates in July, August, and September, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of their groundbreaking 2006 Carnival Of Sins Tour with a reimagined show and updated setlist. $1 of every ticket sold will be donated to ASAP! (After School Arts Program) through the Mötley Crüe Giveback Initiative to support students with hands-on programs in music and the arts. Get tickets and VIP packages HERE. For more info, visit motley.com.

The band is also teasing Crüe 45 RPM – The Singles Collection, an ultra-limited, hand numbered, foil-packaged series of 10” vinyl, available only at the Crüeseum, details coming soon. In addition to the band celebrating their 45th anniversary, the holy grail for music collectors, the Leathür Records original 1981 version of their debut, Too Fast For Love also turns 45 this year.

With a massive summer tour, continued pop culture placements, and a fresh celebration of the albums that made them icons, Mötley Crüe is once again putting the spotlight on the music that built their legacy.

The Return Of The Carnival Of Sins Tour

Sun, Jul. 12, 2026 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Amphitheatre *

Fri, Jul 17, 2026 — Burgettstown, PA — The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sat, Jul 18, 2026 — Buffalo, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater

Mon, Jul 20, 2026 — Clarkson, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed, Jul 22, 2026 — Toronto, ON — RBC Amphitheatre

Fri, Jul 24, 2026 — Gilford, NH — BankNH Pavilion

Sat, Jul 25, 2026 — Bangor, ME — Maine Savings Amphitheater

Mon, Jul 27, 2026 — Camden, NJ — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Wed, Jul 29, 2026 — Saratoga Springs, NY — Albany Med Health System at SPAC

Fri, Jul 31, 2026 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center

Sat, Aug 1, 2026 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center

Mon, Aug 3, 2026 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live

Wed, Aug 12, 2026 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Fri, Aug 14, 2026 — West Palm Beach, FL — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat, Aug 15, 2026 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Mon, Aug 17, 2026 — Charlotte, NC — Truliant Amphitheater

Wed, Aug 19, 2026 — St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Fri, Aug 21, 2026 — Shakopee, MN — Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Sat, Aug 22, 2026 — Tinley Park, IL — Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Mon, Aug 24, 2026 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center

Tue, Aug 25, 2026 — Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center

Thu, Aug 27, 2026 — Grand Rapids, MI — Acrisure Amphitheater

Fri, Aug 28, 2026 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center

Tue, Sep 8, 2026 — Kansas City, MO — Morton Amphitheater

Thu, Sep 10, 2026 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion

Fri, Sep 11, 2026 — Houston, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sun, Sep 13, 2026 — Albuquerque, NM — First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater

Wed, Sep 16, 2026 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Fri, Sep 18, 2026 — Chula Vista, CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat, Sep 19, 2026 — Long Beach, CA — F&M Bank Amphitheater

Mon, Sep 21, 2026 — Salt Lake City, UT — Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed, Sep 23, 2026 — Wheatland, CA — Toyota Amphitheatre

Thu, Sep 24, 2026 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheater

Sat, Sep 26, 2026 — Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater

* Festival date

CONNECT WITH MÖTLEY CRÜE

OFFICIAL | INSTAGRAM | X | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TIKTOK