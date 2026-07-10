Mötley Crüe Unleashes Limited Edition ‘Crücial Crüe 1981-1989’ Box Set Ahead of Summer Tour

Mötley Crüe is celebrating the records that turned them into one of the most dangerous and defining hard rock bands of the ’80s with the release of “Crücial Crüe 1981-1989,” a limited edition picture disc box set spotlighting the band’s first five studio albums.
Available now via BMG, the collection arrives as a 5LP Picture Disc Set, a 5CD Picture Disc Replica Set, and an ultra-limited 250-unit hand-numbered Crüeseum Exclusive featuring a reverse-color outer box. The set brings together the band’s legendary first run of albums: “Too Fast For Love” (1981), “Shout At The Devil” (1983), “Theatre Of Pain” (1985), “Girls, Girls, Girls” (1987), and “Dr. Feelgood” (1989).
That era produced some of Mötley Crüe’s most enduring anthems, including “Live Wire,” “Too Fast For Love,” “Shout At The Devil,” “Looks That Kill,” “Home Sweet Home,” “Smokin’ In The Boys Room,” “Girls, Girls, Girls,” “Wild Side,” “Dr. Feelgood,” “Kickstart My Heart,” “Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away),” and more.
The release serves as a high-voltage celebration of the band’s early catalog, from the raw Sunset Strip grit of “Too Fast For Love” to the arena-sized dominance of “Dr. Feelgood.” Across these five albums, Mötley Crüe helped define the sound, look, and attitude of a generation, delivering a run of records that still powers their live shows today.
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Limited Edition Deluxe Picture Disc LP & Picture Disc/LP Replica CD Box Includes:
Too Fast for Love (1981) – PLATINUM
Side A
Live Wire
Come On and Dance
Public Enemy #1
Merry-Go-Round
Take Me to the Top
Side B
Piece of Your Action
Starry Eyes
Too Fast For Love
On with the Show
Shout at the Devil (1983) – 4X PLATINUM
Side A
In the Beginning
Shout at the Devil
Looks That Kill
Bastard
God Bless the Children of the Beast
Helter Skelter
Side B
Red Hot
Too Young to Fall in Love
Knock ’Em Dead, Kid
Ten Seconds to Love
Danger
Theatre of Pain (1985) – 4X PLATINUM
Side A
City Boy Blues
Smokin’ in the Boys Room
Louder Than Hell
Keep Your Eye on the Money
Home Sweet Home
Side B
Tonight (We Need a Lover)
Use It or Lose It
Save Our Souls
Raise Your Hands to Rock
Fight for Your Rights
Girls, Girls, Girls (1987) – 4X PLATINUM
Side A
Wild Side
Girls, Girls, Girls
Dancing on Glass
Bad Boy Boogie
Nona
Side B
Five Years Dead
All in the Name of…
Sumthin’ for Nuthin’
You’re All I Need
Jailhouse Rock
Dr. Feelgood (1989) – 6X PLATINUM
Side A
T.n.T. (Terror ’n Tinseltown)
Dr. Feelgood
Slice of Your Pie
Rattlesnake Shake
Kickstart My Heart
Without You
Side B
Same Ol’ Situation (S.O.S.)
Sticky Sweet
She Goes Down
Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)
Time for Change
Next up, Mötley Crüe is gearing up to hit stages across North America this Summer on The Return Of The Carnival Of Sins Tour. Their first full tour in 3 years will see them hit 33 cities with dates in July, August, and September, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of their groundbreaking 2006 Carnival Of Sins Tour with a reimagined show and updated setlist. $1 of every ticket sold will be donated to ASAP! (After School Arts Program) through the Mötley Crüe Giveback Initiative to support students with hands-on programs in music and the arts. Get tickets and VIP packages HERE. For more info, visit motley.com.
The band is also teasing Crüe 45 RPM – The Singles Collection, an ultra-limited, hand numbered, foil-packaged series of 10” vinyl, available only at the Crüeseum, details coming soon. In addition to the band celebrating their 45th anniversary, the holy grail for music collectors, the Leathür Records original 1981 version of their debut, Too Fast For Love also turns 45 this year.
With a massive summer tour, continued pop culture placements, and a fresh celebration of the albums that made them icons, Mötley Crüe is once again putting the spotlight on the music that built their legacy.
The Return Of The Carnival Of Sins Tour
Sun, Jul. 12, 2026 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Amphitheatre *
Fri, Jul 17, 2026 — Burgettstown, PA — The Pavilion at Star Lake
Sat, Jul 18, 2026 — Buffalo, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater
Mon, Jul 20, 2026 — Clarkson, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre
Wed, Jul 22, 2026 — Toronto, ON — RBC Amphitheatre
Fri, Jul 24, 2026 — Gilford, NH — BankNH Pavilion
Sat, Jul 25, 2026 — Bangor, ME — Maine Savings Amphitheater
Mon, Jul 27, 2026 — Camden, NJ — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Wed, Jul 29, 2026 — Saratoga Springs, NY — Albany Med Health System at SPAC
Fri, Jul 31, 2026 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center
Sat, Aug 1, 2026 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center
Mon, Aug 3, 2026 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live
Wed, Aug 12, 2026 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Fri, Aug 14, 2026 — West Palm Beach, FL — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sat, Aug 15, 2026 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Mon, Aug 17, 2026 — Charlotte, NC — Truliant Amphitheater
Wed, Aug 19, 2026 — St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Fri, Aug 21, 2026 — Shakopee, MN — Mystic Lake Amphitheater
Sat, Aug 22, 2026 — Tinley Park, IL — Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Mon, Aug 24, 2026 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center
Tue, Aug 25, 2026 — Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center
Thu, Aug 27, 2026 — Grand Rapids, MI — Acrisure Amphitheater
Fri, Aug 28, 2026 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center
Tue, Sep 8, 2026 — Kansas City, MO — Morton Amphitheater
Thu, Sep 10, 2026 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion
Fri, Sep 11, 2026 — Houston, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sun, Sep 13, 2026 — Albuquerque, NM — First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater
Wed, Sep 16, 2026 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Fri, Sep 18, 2026 — Chula Vista, CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sat, Sep 19, 2026 — Long Beach, CA — F&M Bank Amphitheater
Mon, Sep 21, 2026 — Salt Lake City, UT — Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wed, Sep 23, 2026 — Wheatland, CA — Toyota Amphitheatre
Thu, Sep 24, 2026 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheater
Sat, Sep 26, 2026 — Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater
* Festival date
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