Pearl Jam’s JEFF AMENT Announces “Since Forever” Photography Book

Pearl Jam founding member and bassist Jeff Ament is opening his personal photography archive for “Since Forever,” a new hardcover volume arriving on September 25, 2026.

For decades, Ament has photographed the people, places, and moments that have inspired him. A few years ago, he began working through an archive of deteriorating negatives with his brother, acclaimed designer Barry Ament. Their efforts eventually grew into a deeply personal visual journal of creativity, friendship, and life on the road.

The 9-by-12-inch hardcover book features more than 250 black-and-white photographs accompanied by Ament’s observations, personal reflections, and characteristically wry insights.

“If there was a goal, it was mostly to save the failing 30-year-old negatives. It was Barry’s idea to make a book,” Ament explained.

“Historically, my family will often get together by creating some kind of project or job. And in some ways, putting together this book was a job for Barry and me, a reason to hang out. Most of these photos are from 1990 to 1998. He was there for a lot of it. If he wasn’t, he was next door or a phone call away.”

Drawn largely from previously unreleased images, “Since Forever” offers an intimate look at Pearl Jam’s formative years as the band evolved from a close group of friends into one of the most influential rock acts of its generation.

Captured backstage, inside recording studios, and during the countless miles traveled between shows, Ament’s photographs document candid moments of creativity and camaraderie, along with the enduring relationships that helped sustain the band through its meteoric rise.

Part visual memoir and part behind-the-scenes chronicle, “Since Forever” examines the ways friendship, travel, joy, and necessity can shape the creative process. The collection presents Ament’s unique perspective as both a participant in and an observer of a defining period in music and American culture.

“Ninety percent of these photos have never been seen before,” Ament said. “Anybody who’s a PJ fan or a fan of what was going on in the ’90s will dig it.”

“Since Forever” is available for pre-order now through Pearl Jam’s official website and will begin shipping on September 25. The book will also be available through select independent bookstores.

Details surrounding book events featuring Jeff and Barry Ament will be announced in the coming weeks. The brothers will kick off the events with appearances on the Storytellers Stage at the 2026 Ohana Festival on September 25 and September 27.

About Jeff Ament:

Jeff Ament is the bass guitarist and a founding member of Pearl Jam. Inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017 with Pearl Jam, Ament was a leader in Seattle’s music scene in the mid-1980s and early 1990s, contributing to a generation of artists whose socially conscious songwriting transformed popular culture.

Ament has also been a member of bands Deranged Diction, Green River, Mother Love Bone, Temple of the Dog, War Babies, Three Fish, Tres Mts., RNDM, P.E.S.T, and Deaf Charlie. His solo releases include Tone (2008), While My Heart Beats (2012), Heaven/Hell(2018), American Death Squad (2020), and I Should Be Outside (2021). In 2022, he composed the score for FX’s Under the Banner of Heaven, and just released a soundtrack for the doc Montana Grind. Ament has also earned two GRAMMY Awards for Best Recording Package, recognizing his work as a visual artist and designer.

Born in Havre, Montana, in 1963 and raised in nearby Big Sandy, Ament was an art major at the University of Montana before moving to Seattle in 1983. A lifelong skateboarder, he founded Montana Pool Service in 1992, initially helping restore skateparks in Seattle before turning his focus to his home state.

Since then, Ament has been a primary funder and organizer in building more than forty world class skateparks across Montana and the American West, many on Native American reservations. His nonprofit works to create safe, welcoming spaces where young people can skate, build community, express themselves, and develop confidence in some of the most isolated areas of our country.

About Barry Ament:

Barry Ament is the co-founder of Ames Bros, the Seattle design studio he launched with partner Coby Schultz in 1994. For more than three decades, Ames Bros has produced distinctive work for clients including Pearl Jam, Nike, TOPPS, the Seattle Seahawks, Pagliacci Pizza, and many others.

Barry began working as Pearl Jam’s in-house designer in the early 1990s, creating everything from album packaging and concert posters to T-shirts and tube socks. Since then, Ames Bros has illustrated more than 500 concert posters for Pearl Jam and other artists.

Barry’s collaboration with his brother, Jeff, goes back to childhood—drawing together, building skate ramps, and later mailing artwork back and forth after Jeff split for Seattle. Those early exchanges grew into decades of collaboration, and they’re still finding new reasons to make stuff together.