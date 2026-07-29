Urban South Brewery Launches Nola Cola THC-Infused Soft Drink Line

Urban South Brewery is expanding beyond the world of craft beer with the launch of Nola Cola, a new line of hemp-derived THC-infused soft drinks inspired by classic soda flavors.

The lineup debuts with Nola Cola Classic Cola, featuring 5mg of hemp-derived THC and 30mg of caffeine, along with Nola Cola Root Beer, a nostalgic spin on the longtime soda favorite.

Designed as an alternative to the THC seltzers currently dominating the category, Nola Cola combines familiar soft drink flavors with a carefully balanced infusion. The new brand represents the latest step in Urban South’s continued expansion into approachable, flavor-forward beverages beyond traditional craft beer.

“We designed Nola Cola to bring a fresh perspective to the soda flavors people know and love,” said Jacob Landry, co-founder of Urban South Brewery. “As we continue to grow beyond craft beer, we’re focused on creating beverages that are approachable, flavorful and made for the way people want to enjoy them today.”

Nola Cola Classic Cola and Root Beer are now available at the Urban South taproom, select grocery stores throughout Louisiana and through direct-to-consumer shipping in locations where permitted. Availability and THC potency may vary by market.

For more information about Urban South Brewery and the Nola Cola lineup, visit www.UrbanSouth.com or follow the brewery on Instagram and Facebook!

About Urban South Brewery

Founded in 2016, award-winning Urban South Brewery has established itself as one of the leading Southern regional craft breweries. From its original New Orleans taproom to its recently acquired Perfect Plain Brewing Co. in Pensacola, Florida, the brewery produces high-quality, affordable beers that are easy to drink and a great way to enhance any occasion. Known for its flagship Paradise Park American Lager and Holy Roller IPA, fruited sours, and hard seltzers, recent accolades include: 2022 U.S. Open Beer Championship (Gold and Bronze), 2021 Can Can Awards (Gold and Bronze, 2020 U.S. Open Beverage Championship (Silver) and 2020 Great American Beer Festival (Gold). Urban South prides itself on being a strong community partner with a belief that beer is a family affair.