AZIZ ANSARI Extends ‘Hypothetical Tour’ With New Fall 2026 Dates

Today, award winning comedian, actor, director, and writer AZIZ ANSARI announced the continuation of his “Hypothetical Tour,” presented by Live Nation. Ansari is bringing his popular stand-up tour to 10 cities across the U.S. this fall, starting on Wednesday, October 7 at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA and making stops in Orlando, Kingston, New York, and more before wrapping up in Washington, DC on Thursday, October 22 at Warner Theatre.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Tuesday, August 4 at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Thursday, August 6 at 10AM local time at AzizAnsari.com.

AZIZ ANSARI – HYPOTHETICAL TOUR – 2026 DATES:



Wed, Oct 7 – Los Angeles, CA – Dolby Theatre

Fri, Oct 9 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Sat, Oct 10 – Tampa, FL – Straz Center – Ferguson Hall*

Sun, Oct 11, 2026 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

Thu, Oct 15 – Troy, NY – Troy Savings Bank Music Hall*

Fri, Oct 16 – Ithaca, NY – State Theatre of Ithaca*

Sat, Oct 17 – Kingston, NY – Ulster PAC

Sun, Oct 18 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Thu, Oct 22 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre (Two Shows)

*Non-Live Nation Date

ABOUT AZIZ ANSARI

Aziz Ansari is an award-winning actor, director, writer and comedian. He co-created, writes, directs, and stars in the Netflix original series MASTER OF NONE for which he has won two Emmy’s for Outstanding Comedy Writing as well as Emmy and DGA Award nominations for his directing. In October of 2025, he will release the film GOOD FORTUNE which he wrote, directed, and costars with Keanu Reeves and Seth Rogen. He is also known for co-starring in NBC’s PARKS AND RECREATION and for being one of the few headlining comedians ever to sell out Madison Square Garden. In 2019, he released his 5th standup for Netflix entitled RIGHT NOW directed by Spike Jonze to critical acclaim and a Grammy nomination. His latest special NIGHTCLUB COMEDIAN is now streaming on Netflix.